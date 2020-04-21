10 things you need to know today: April 21, 2020

Trump tweets that he will 'temporarily suspend immigration'

President Trump announced Monday that he would sign an executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States because of the coronavirus pandemic. "In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!" Trump tweeted. The extraordinary use of executive power could face legal challenges. Trump has pushed to restrict immigration throughout his presidency, and critics said he was using the coronavirus crisis as an excuse to boost his efforts to turn people away. "Our policies need to be grounded in public health, not bigotry," said Charanya Krishnaswami, the advocacy director for the Americas at Amnesty International USA. [The Hill, The New York Times]