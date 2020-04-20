See More Speed Reads
lights camera action?
One of the most esteemed film festivals is still planning to go forward in Italy this September

12:01 p.m.
Venice Film Festival.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Is basically every 2020 event canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic? If that's the case, the Venice Film Festival evidently didn't get the memo.

The Venice Film Festival, one of the most important film festivals each year where major movies are shown in the race to the Academy Awards, is still supposedly going forward. The president of the festival's parent group, Roberto Cicutto, said in an interview Monday it's not being postponed or canceled, and it's still set to begin on Sept. 2, per The Hollywood Reporter.

This comes after the Cannes Film Festival was postponed from May amid France's coronavirus lockdown. No new date has been set for Cannes, but organizers recently admitted that it's "no longer an option" to move it to the end of June as they were hoping for, adding "it is clearly difficult to assume" the festival can happen "in its original form" this year.

Lockdown measures remain in place in Italy, which has confirmed more than 170,000 COVID-19 cases. But Cicutto expressed confidence that officials will permit the festival to open "six or seven circumscribed movie theaters" in September, although he noted international attendance is likely to be down, per the Reporter.

This news, the Reporter's Tatiana Siegel wrote, potentially signals "that awards season may not be affected by coronavirus" as has been widely expected. Still, The New York Times' Kyle Buchanan previously cast doubt on Venice proceeding this year, asking, "Will this devastated country really be ready to throw a glamorous film festival a few months from now? And will Hollywood stars be eager to travel to it?" The Times also reported that amid questions about whether fall festivals that usually play a major role in awards season can proceed, the idea of extending the Oscars' eligibility period to cover both movies released in 2020 and 2021 has been floated. Brendan Morrow

cheers to that
Edit

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis launch Quarantine Wine

11:16 a.m.

If you're tired of your happy hours failing to have a positive impact beyond your own living room, then do Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have the drink for you. This weekend, the couple announced the launch of Quarantine Wine (I suppose because "Virus Vino" and "Pandemic Pinot" didn't sound as appetizing), with 100 percent of the proceeds going directly to nonprofits that provide relief during the outbreak.

Quarantine Wine is a "beautiful Oregon Pinot Noir" from Nocking Point Wines and Battle Creek Vineyards, and runs $50 for two bottles. The label is left blank because it is "meant to be written on by YOU," the actors said.

"We had fun testing the wine, and it was delicious," Kunis confirmed. Jeva Lange

in the dark
Edit

No one knows how Trump's promise of free coronavirus treatment for uninsured patients will be fulfilled

10:58 a.m.
Donald Trump.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Hospitals and patients have been left in the dark as to how the White House plans to cover COVID-19 treatment costs for uninsured Americans, despite previous assurances. The Trump administration is still trying to finalize its plan, while struggling to answer questions like how to determine if a patient qualifies for funding, Politico reports.

President Trump announced in early April that that the federal government would reimburse hospitals that treat people without health insurance. The White House is reportedly determined to follow through on its promise, but that's little comfort at the moment for people who are wondering whether they'll be on the hook. “The thing that is totally missing is any explanation for patients,” said Sara Rosenbaum, a health law professor at George Washington University. "If you don't have to worry about getting care because the hospital is supposed to care for you, and the hospital bills you, what then? There has been absolutely no communication to the public."

Hospitals are similarly perplexed, and some are holding off on billing patients until they receive word from Washington, despite facing their own financial strains because of the pandemic. It appears the federal government is aware of the need to improve its messaging campaign, so everyone involved is knows that free coronavirus care is indeed the goal. "We have an eye to actual individuals, and don't want them to be afraid to seek care," a federal official told Politico, on condition of anonymity. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

hmm
Edit

Trump's 'virus testing czar' was ousted from a job developing vaccines after a dismal performance evaluation

10:17 a.m.
Brett Giroir.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Adm. Brett Giroir is leading the U.S. government's charge to ramp up COVID-19 testing. He didn't have much luck at a similar job just a few years ago.

Before President Trump tapped Giroir to be the nation's "coronavirus testing czar," he was the head of vaccine development at Texas A&M University. And in 2015, he was given the choice of either resigning or being fired from that job because he wasn't acting like a "team player," The Washington Post reports.

Giroir spent eight years working on a variety of vaccination projects at Texas A&M before an annual performance review changed his fate. The review said Giroir was "more interested in promoting yourself" than his health science center, a local newspaper reported at the time, and he apparently struggled with being a "team player." Because of that, Giroir was told he "had 30 minutes to resign or he would be fired," the Post reports.

Giroir credited his ouster to academic politics, which "makes politics in Washington look like a minor league scrimmage," he told the Post. "I'm a team player. But not to people who act inappropriately, who are misogynistic and who are abusive to other people," he added. Giroir said he was "heartbroken" to leave the job, but said his work there could help inform efforts to create a COVID-19 vaccine. Giroir's former coworkers expressed confidence in his ability to lead the country's coronavirus testing effort. Read more at The Washington Post. Kathryn Krawczyk

'jump the gun'
Edit

Fauci warns protesters about dangers of ending lockdowns prematurely: 'It's going to backfire'

9:56 a.m.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is warning about the dangers of reopening the United States too quickly in a message to those protesting stay-at-home orders.

Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and member of President Trump's coronavirus task force, appeared on Good Morning America on Monday after protests in some cities against stay-at-home orders; at one in Texas, video captured protesters calling for Fauci to be fired. Polls, however, have found that more Americans are worried about restrictions being loosened too soon than not soon enough.

Asked for his message to those protesting, Fauci told ABC, "The message is that clearly this is something that is hurting from the standpoint of economics ... but unless we get the virus under control, the real recovery, economically, is not going to happen."

Fauci went on to stress the importance of a gradual reopening.

"If you jump the gun, and go into a situation where you have a big spike, you're going to set yourself back," he said. "So as painful as it is to go by the careful guidelines of gradually phasing into a reopening — it's going to backfire. That's the problem."

These comments come after President Trump on Friday appeared to express support for stay-at-home protesters in some states on Twitter. During a White House briefing on Sunday, Trump said those protesting stay-at-home orders have "cabin fever" and "want their life back." Brendan Morrow

Poll Watch
Edit

Biden is doing much better than Trump among voters who don't like either of them, poll shows

9:48 a.m.

Both President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have net-negative approval ratings, a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll shows, though Biden appears to have emerged as the presidential candidate more voters will begrudgingly vote for. It may be a backhanded compliment, but one the likely Democratic nominee will surely take come November.

The poll shows voters who have a negative opinion of both Trump and Biden overwhelmingly prefer Biden, 60 percent to 10 percent.

NBC News notes that's good news for the former vice president, although the rate of negative opinions increases with younger voters, which could be a warning sign. Still, the early returns look good for Biden, who leads Trump among a host of other demographics, as well.

The NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll was conducted between April 13-15. The survey included 900 registered voters. The margin of error is 3.7 percentage points. Read the full results here. Tim O'Donnell

'new superpower'
Edit

Facebook rolls out county-by-county COVID-19 symptoms maps

8:31 a.m.
Mark Zuckerberg
Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Facebook is rolling out county-by-county maps showing where people have reported experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, something CEO Mark Zuckerberg is touting as an "important tool" in the crisis.

The social media platform's maps use data collected from a survey Facebook is asking users to take, which is conducted by the Carnegie Mellon University Delphi Research Center, NBC News reports. Facebook says it doesn't receive individual responses.

"Overall, since experiencing symptoms is a precursor to going to the hospital or becoming more seriously ill, these maps could be an important tool for governments and public health officials to make decisions on how to allocate scarce resources like ventilators and PPE, and eventually when it's safe to start re-opening society," Zuckerberg said.

The survey asks users if they or anyone in their household has had symptoms associated with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, and more than a million people responded within the first two weeks, Facebook says. A map shows an estimated percentage of people in a given county with COVID-19 symptoms in a week, though Facebook notes these aren't confirmed cases. Many people with the novel coronavirus also don't develop symptoms.

In an op-ed in The Washington Post on Monday, Zuckerberg writes that this is a way Facebook can "uniquely help" in the crisis and writes that the early results show promise, as the findings "correlate with publicly available data d cases, which suggests this data can help predict where the disease will spread." He adds, "The world has faced pandemics before, but this time we have a new superpower: the ability to gather and share data for good."

Facebook says it will update its COVID-19 map daily and this week will start conducting the surveys globally. Brendan Morrow

2020 Democratic Primaries
Edit

Biden wins Wyoming's mail-in Democratic caucus

7:33 a.m.
Joe Biden at a debate
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden won the Wyoming Democratic presidential caucus with 72 percent of the vote, the state's Democratic Party announced Sunday. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who last week suspended his campaign and endorsed Biden, received nearly 28 percent of the vote, The Washington Post reports. Wyoming was the latest state to shift to a nominating contest with mail-in voting only due to the coronavirus pandemic. Biden, now the presumptive Democratic nominee, will get 10 of the state's pledged delegates. Sanders gets four. Sanders beat Hillary Clinton in Wyoming's 2016 in-person contest by about 12 percentage points. Harold Maass

