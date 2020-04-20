WHO chief says 'worst' of coronavirus pandemic is still to come

While some countries sense they are past their COVID-19 peaks and are tinkering with the idea of reopening some parts of their economies, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus doesn't seem to share those cautiously optimistic beliefs. He said Monday that the 'worst' of the pandemic is yet to come.

"Trust us," he told reporters from WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. "The worst is yet ahead of us."

Per The Associated Press, Ghebreyesus didn't specify why he felt that way, though he and other officials have reportedly warned about the effect the virus may potentially have in the Southern Hemisphere, especially in Africa, down the line.

That said, Ghebreyesus still believes the world can prevent a tragedy on the scale of the 1918 influenza outbreak that killed up to 100 million people thanks to advancements in technology. But he urged global solidarity to ensure success, which is looking less likely these days, as the WHO comes under fire from the likes of President Trump, who has called the organization's response to the initial outbreak in China into question. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell