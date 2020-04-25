10 things you need to know today: April 25, 2020

Trump claims disinfectant comments were sarcastic after doctor condemnation

President Trump on Friday claimed he was being sarcastic when he suggested health officials look into treating COVID-19 with measures like injecting disinfectants or hitting lungs with a "tremendous" amount of ultraviolet or "very powerful light." His comments were widely criticized, and health experts slammed his suggestion, which came during one of Trump's widely-viewed coronavirus briefings, as "irresponsible" and "dangerous," seeing as disinfectants can be poisonous or deadly if ingested or injected, which Lysol warned. Trump said he brought it up "sarcastically to reporters" to "see what would happen." The speculation about disinfectants was not interpreted as a joke by many viewers: The state of Maryland confirmed it had "received several calls regarding questions about disinfectant use" as it pertains to curing COVID-19. [The New York Times]