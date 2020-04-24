CBO predicts a 40 percent GDP drop this quarter

-
CBO predicts a 40 percent GDP drop this quarter3:35 p.m.
-
Even Fox News wasn't convinced when Trump claimed his disinfectant injection comments were 'sarcasm'5:05 p.m.
-
Navy reportedly recommends captain ousted over coronavirus warning be reinstated4:29 p.m.
-
Facebook announces 50-person video chats after Zoom's success reportedly 'set off a scramble'3:41 p.m.
-
Man who peddles bleach as 'miracle cure' reportedly contacted Trump ahead of his bizarre disinfectant comments3:38 p.m.
-
Trump confirms reports that he'll withhold a loan to the Post Office if the agency doesn't hike its shipping rates2:16 p.m.
-
Travis Scott's 'virtual concert' was the biggest Fortnite event ever1:44 p.m.
-
Drug traffickers have a Wuhan problem1:10 p.m.
3:35 p.m.
Even Fox News wasn't convinced when Trump claimed his disinfectant injection comments were 'sarcasm'
5:05 p.m.
4:29 p.m.
3:41 p.m.
Man who peddles bleach as 'miracle cure' reportedly contacted Trump ahead of his bizarre disinfectant comments
3:38 p.m.
Trump confirms reports that he'll withhold a loan to the Post Office if the agency doesn't hike its shipping rates
2:16 p.m.
1:44 p.m.
1:10 p.m.