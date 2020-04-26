10 things you need to know today: April 26, 2020

China says all coronavirus patients in Wuhan discharged

A Chinese government official on Sunday said there are now no coronavirus patients hospitalized in Wuhan, the original epicenter of the pandemic. Official statistics show 46,452 total infections and 3,869 deaths from the virus since the outbreak began there late last year, although critics believe the numbers are vastly underreported. Wuhan has been showing signs of recovery in recent weeks as lockdown restrictions eased and makeshift hospitals were cleared. As of Saturday, officials said the city had just 12 coronavirus cases, none of them new infections, while Beijing reported 11 new cases for the entire mainland Sunday. Mi Feng, the spokesman for China's National Health Commission, said the government would continue to guard "against transmissions from the outside and rebounds from within." [The New York Times, CNBC]