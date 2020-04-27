10 things you need to know today: April 27, 2020

Prime minister says New Zealand has 'won' battle against coronavirus

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday that her country had "currently" stopped the community transmission of the COVID-19 coronavirus and would soon lift most of the restrictions imposed to fight the outbreak. "We have won that battle," Ardern said. "But we must remain vigilant if we are to keep it that way." New Zealand reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday for the first time in weeks, although the government said there were five new cases Monday. The number of coronavirus cases has been trending lower since April 5. A total of 19 people have died in the country from COVID-19. Public health officials said there would be new cases but they would be kept manageable with aggressive contact tracing. [NPR]