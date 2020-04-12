Boris Johnson out of hospital, says he owes staff 'his life'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from St. Thomas' hospital in London after he spent a week there receiving treatment for the novel COVID-19 coronavirus.

Johnson was admitted to the hospital last Sunday with persistent coronavirus symptoms and was eventually transferred to intensive care when his condition worsened. There, he was administered "standard oxygen treatments" before moving back to a regular ward a few days later. He'll now reportedly continue his recovery at Chequers, the prime minister's country residence.

Downing Street said Johnson is making good progress, but on the advice of his medical team he won't be returning to work immediately. Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary, will continue to fill in for Johnson, as he's been doing since the prime minister went into intensive care.

Johnson, in comments released to journalists, said he couldn't thank the hospital staff and the United Kingdom's National Health Service enough for their efforts. "I owe them my life," he said. Read more at Reuters and The Guardian. Tim O'Donnell