Everybody Loves Raymond creator highlights the people who stand behind Trump, literally and awkwardly

3:29 a.m.

As President Trump riffed last Thursday on whether it would work to inject disinfectants into COVID-19 patients, Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, was off to the side, "sitting silently and visibly straining to control her facial expressions," The Washington Post noted. Birx, who frequently stands behind Trump at the coronavirus briefings and has stood behind him in subsequent TV interviews, embodies the competing demands many Trump administration officials face between serving the U.S. and serving a president who demands unflinching public support.

Phil Rosenthal, the creator and writer of Everybody Loves Raymond and his own food travel show, Somebody Feed Phil, captured the dual meaning of standing behind someone in a short video for The Atlantic. Birx appears more than once, along with some people standing physically behind Trump without doing so politically, like the queen of England.

"Donald Trump loves attention, and people can't help but give it to him. It's been this way for a generation," Rosenthal explains at The Atlantic. "In the three years since he took office, it can sometimes seem impossible to look away. But I've always found that paying attention to the people around Trump is far more revealing than watching the man himself."

"Sometimes you just need to say the president's wrong," a former Trump administration official told the Post after the bleach episode, speaking on the condition of anonymity. "I understand picking your spots, but sometimes you're doing the president a favor by saving him from himself." Peter Weber

Trump's base-focused COVID-19 pose is muddying the GOP's economic recovery, blame-China messaging

2:41 a.m.
A pro-Trump rally in Nevada
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Some people in the Trump administration are still working on ways to help the U.S. survive and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, but "the White House plans to shift its coronavirus messaging toward boosting the economy and highlighting 'success stories' of businesses," Axios reports. "The Coronavirus Task Force — and the doctors who've become household names, Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci — 'will continue but take a back seat to the forward-looking, "what's next" message,'" a White House official told Axios.

The future of the daily coronavirus briefings is up in the air. The president said Saturday they are no longer "worth the time and effort," but "the White House is deliberating whether to continue to hold news briefings in a modified form without Trump, potentially at a different location," The Associated Press reports. "Trump's aides are aiming to move the president onto more familiar — and safer, they hope — ground: talking up the economy, in tighter controlled settings."

Trump's advisers had been warning him that his briefings are harming his re-election prospects, and "for the first time, I feel like he gets it that these aren't helping him," one source who spoke to Trump on Friday told Axios. Two other advisers told Axios that Trump is "still insisting his performances were helping him, as evidenced by the ratings," and he may not give them up.

As the U.S. death toll from the pandemic rises above 54,000 and 26 million Americans have lost their jobs, "Trump has focused almost exclusively on tending to his base," AP reports. "It drives me crazy, frankly, because part of being the president is to rise above, to ignore certain things," Ari Fleischer, press secretary to former President George W. Bush, told AP. Trump's former chief strategist Steven Bannon predicted Trump's base will broaden thanks to a "new nationalism" that blames China for the pandemic.

A GOP strategy memo sent to Senate Republican campaigns by the National Republican Senatorial Committee threads that needle, advising GOP candidates: "Don't defend Trump, other than the China Travel Ban — attack China," The Washington Post reports. Peter Weber

Trump claims his tweets about 'Noble Prizes' were 'sarcasm' in day of erratic tweeting

12:38 a.m.

Sarcasm is dead, but irony is still alive and kicking.

President Trump started an active Sunday day of tweeting by wishing first lady Melania Trump a happy 50th birthday, and he ended it by agreeing with himself.

In between, Trump retweeted a bunch of attacks on various Democrats (plus Karen Pence's birthday wishes for his wife), accurately noted he did not call the coronavirus itself a "hoax," insisted he isn't firing Health Secretary Alex Azar, misspelled hamburger in a tweet about his work schedule, said he wants a more pro-Trump alternative to Fox News, and went on a rant about reporters and their "Noble Prizes." He deleted the "hamberger" tweet and the Noble Prize thread.

Some observers assumed Trump had mixed up the Nobel Prize — which does not have a journalism category — and the Pulitzer Prize, and others predicted he would claim he was just being sarcastic, as he had after speculating about injecting detergent and "powerful" light into human bodies to kill a virus. Both groups were probably right.

Trump, apparently irked by a report on his TV-heavy schedule, actually left the White House several times in March — rallies in three states, Mar-a-Lago, FEMA headquarters — though maybe it felt like "many months."

On Saturday, Trump blamed the media for ruining his nightly coronavirus briefings. In reality, Trump "was convinced to pause the daily coronavirus briefings because advisers concluded his performances were damaging," The Washington Post's Philip Rucker tweeted. "But instead of adjusting his pandemic messaging, he's still praising himself, attacking reporters, and airing grievances — just all on Twitter." Peter Weber

Epidemiologist: FDA 'all but given up its oversight' of coronavirus tests

April 26, 2020

Welcome to the wild, wild West of COVID-19 testing.

That's how Dr. Michael Osterholm, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, described the United States' situation, at least. Osterholm told NBC's Chuck Todd that because the original test developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ran into problems, the Food and Drug Administration has "all but given up its oversight" responsibility for the coronavirus tests on the market, which means many not-so-great tests have been able to sneak their way through.

Beyond that, Osterholm said the U.S. is coming up short on the amount of necessary reagents — that is, a substance that sparks the chemical reaction needed to actually carry out a test — because the government is not working with the private sector to make sure they have what they need.

Finally, Osterholm said tests don't perform well in places with low populations, noting that antibody tests can result in a high percentage of false positives in many places across the United States. Tim O'Donnell

Nancy Pelosi isn't worried about being unable to get state and local aid into coronavirus relief package

April 26, 2020

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) wants everyone to "just calm down."

CNN's Jake Tapper probed her reaction to the idea that she and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) made a "tactical mistake" in their negotiations with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) over including aid for state and local governments in the latest congressional coronavirus relief package. That money ultimately didn't make it into the final bill, but Pelosi apparently isn't worried about her side's long term prospects, despite some criticism from governors like New York's Andrew Cuomo.

In fact, Pelosi thinks Democrats will come away with "an even bigger number" when all is said and done in part because many "impatient" governors, Republican and Democrat alike, will help push things over the edge. "We have a plan for that, and that will happen," she said. Tim O'Donnell

USDA's agriculture aid program 'is a joke,' farmer says

April 26, 2020
American farm.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

The Department of Agriculture says it's working "at lightning speed" to help get fresh food from farms to Americans in need after the coronavirus pandemic simultaneously created a surge in demand for food banks and a plunge from farmers' normal buyers, like restaurants, Politico reports. But many in the produce business don't think a recent $19 billion direct aid package and purchasing program is enough for the industry.

To put the farm crisis into context, the United States Fresh Produce Associate estimates its members are losing out on $1 billion per week, and the department so far hasn't been able to keep pace. "We are super frustrated that they're not being aggressive enough," said Dennis Nuxoll, a lobbyist for Western Growers. "It's a sound idea, but it doesn't match the magnitude of need."

Nuxoll also argued that the USDA has the ability to buy several times more than they plan to.

Tony DiMare, who runs a produce company called DiMare fresh, also said he appreciated the department's intentions, but he was less diplomatic than Nuxoll when sharing is thoughts on the plan itself. "This thing is a joke," he said. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

China says all coronavirus patients in Wuhan have been discharged

April 26, 2020
Wuhan, China.
Getty Images

The global coronavirus death toll surpassed 200,000 this weekend, and the number of cases is not far from reaching three million, but China — the original epicenter — has continued to report that the pandemic is all but defeated within its borders.

A Chinese government official on Sunday said there are now no coronavirus patients hospitalized in Wuhan, where the virus originated. Wuhan has been showing signs of recovery in recent weeks as lockdown restrictions eased and makeshift hospitals were cleared. As of Saturday, officials said the city had just 12 coronavirus cases, none of them new infections.

Meanwhile, Beijing reported 11 new cases for the entire mainland Sunday. Mi Feng, the spokesman for China's National Health Commission, said the government would continue to guard "against transmissions from the outside and rebounds from within."

China may well have the pandemic under control now, but many critics believe the official statistics — which show 46,452 total infections and 3,869 deaths in Wuhan and 82,827 cases and 4,632 fatalities in the country overall from the virus since the outbreak began there late last year — are vastly underreported. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Satellite images shed new light on Kim Jong Un's possible whereabouts

April 26, 2020
Kim Jong Un.
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

No one can say for sure what the real situation in North Korea is, but the latest development bolsters evidence that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is alive.

Satellite imagery has shown a train believed to belong to Kim parked at his compound in the coastal resort of Wonson, suggesting that he is currently staying outside of the capital, Pyongyang.

Rumors began swirling after Kim missed the April 15 commemoration of the 108th birthday of his grandfather, which is unusual, and Reuters reported Saturday that China dispatched a medical team to "advise on" Kim. But veteran North Korea analysts have downplayed the idea that his health is critical, noting that it's not the first time the leader has vanished from the public eye. South Korean intelligence has maintained the belief that Kim is alive, and U.S. officials are similarly skeptical. The images seem to back that up, but they also don't confirm anything about the state of his health.

The Washington Post notes that some experts have pointed out that Kim could have left Pyongyang in light of the coronavirus pandemic — North Korea has insisted it has no cases, a claim doubted by many outside observers.

Regardless, North Korea is one of the world's most secretive and isolated nations, making it difficult to gather accurate reports, and it could be some time before there's any clarity on Kim. Read more at The Associated Press and The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

