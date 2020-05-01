10 things you need to know today: May 1, 2020

Trump administration explores retaliation against China for pandemic

Senior U.S. officials are considering demanding financial compensation from China for letting the COVID-19 coronavirus spread outside China and around the world, The Washington Post reported Thursday, citing four senior administration officials. The administration also is exploring ways to punish China, such as stripping its sovereign immunity so the U.S. or victims could file lawsuits against it. President Trump threatened to use tariffs. U.S. intelligence agencies have debunked a conspiracy theory that the novel coronavirus was "manmade or genetically modified," but said they were still looking into whether it could have escaped from a lab. Trump contradicted intelligence officials, saying he had seen evidence supporting the theory that the novel coronavirus originated in a laboratory in Wuhan, China, rather than from infected animals in a market. [The Washington Post, CNN]