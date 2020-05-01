See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Michigan governor extends coronavirus state of emergency until May 28

12:27 a.m.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, Pool

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) on Thursday extended a coronavirus state of emergency declaration through May 28, saying "common sense and all of the scientific data tells us we're not out of the woods yet."

The Republican-controlled state legislature did not approve her order to extend the declaration, which was set to expire on Friday. Whitmer continued the state of emergency by executive order, and GOP lawmakers are now planning on taking her to court over her exercise of state emergency powers, the Detroit Free Press reports.

Whitmer said in a statement that by "refusing to extend the emergency and disaster declaration, Republican lawmakers are putting their heads in the sand and putting more lives and livelihoods at risk."

There are now 41,379 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan, with the death toll at 3,789. Conservative groups have complained that Whitmer's stay-at-home order is too strict, and on Thursday, dozens of demonstrators, some of them carrying rifles, entered Michigan's statehouse, calling on Whitmer to end the state of emergency. This was a "political rally," Whitmer said, and if participants become infected from COVID-19 because they didn't practicing social distancing, the stay-at-home order could last even longer. Catherine Garcia

coronavirus research
If flu deaths were counted like COVID-19 deaths, the worst recent flu season evidently killed 15,620 Americans

1:34 a.m.

The U.S. now has more than 63,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, and most experts say that's almost certainly an undercount. Still, if you compare that number to the 2017-18 flu season, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates killed 61,000 people, it looks like COVID-19 might be similar to a bad flu — President Trump has made this point, as have many conservative media personalities. But the data so far show that this new coronavirus is much more lethal than the flu, and Dr. Jeremy Samuel Faust has an explanation.

Faust, a Harvard Medical School instructor and emergency physician at Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston, wrote in Scientific American that he started wondering about the flu-to-COVID comparisons when it occurred to him that in nearly eight years of hospital work, "I had almost never seen anyone die of the flu." Neither had any of the colleagues he called around the country. So he did some research, and this is what he found:

The 25,000 to 69,000 numbers that Trump cited do not represent counted flu deaths per year; they are estimates that the CDC produces by multiplying the number of flu death counts reported by various coefficients produced through complicated algorithms. These coefficients are based on assumptions of how many cases, hospitalizations, and deaths they believe went unreported. In the last six flu seasons, the CDC's reported number of actual confirmed flu deaths — that is, counting flu deaths the way we are currently counting deaths from the coronavirus — has ranged from 3,448 to 15,620. [Jeremy Faust, Scientific American]

So in an apples-to-apples comparison, matching the second week of April's COVID-19 deaths to the worst week of the past seven flu seasons, "the novel coronavirus killed between 9.5 and 44 times more people than seasonal flu," Faust writes. Read his entire essay at Scientific American. Peter Weber

$$$$$
Secret Service paid $33,000 to Trump's D.C. hotel to guard Mnuchin while he lived there

1:34 a.m.
Steven Mnuchin.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

In 2017, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spent several months living in a suite at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., with the Secret Service paying more than $33,000 to rent the adjoining room in order to screen his packages and visitors, three people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post.

Billing records show the Secret Service was charged $242 per night, which at the time was the maximum rate federal agencies were typically allowed to pay for a room. The room was rented for 137 nights, and the final bill, footed by taxpayers, was $33,154. Mnuchin stayed at the hotel while looking for a home to purchase in Washington. A Treasury Department spokesperson told the Post Mnuchin paid for his suite with his own money, and was able to negotiate a discounted rate.

When asked by the Post if Mnuchin considered how much it would cost taxpayers to have the Secret Service rent a hotel room for an extended period of time, the spokesperson said, "The secretary was not aware of what the U.S. Secret Service paid for the adjoining room."

Renting a room in order to guard a Treasury secretary is standard Secret Service practice, people familiar with the matter told the Post, but during other administrations, the president didn't own the hotel that was being paid. The Trump Organization has not revealed how much federal agencies have paid to the company since Trump's 2017 inauguration, but using public records, the Post has found more than 170 payments from the Secret Service to Trump properties, for a total of more than $620,000. Many of these payments stem from the Secret Service accompanying Trump on trips to his own hotels. Read more at The Washington Post. Catherine Garcia

Coronavirus quotables
Trump says U.S. coronavirus 'death totals' per million people 'are really very, very strong'

12:21 a.m.

South Korea, Hong Kong, New Zealand, even Vietnam have largely snuffed out new cases of COVID-19 in their countries. The number of new cases may have peaked for now in the U.S., but death and infection numbers keep rising — 1.07 million cases, 63,000 deaths as of late Thursday — and new outbreaks keep popping up.

Still, President Trump's White House adviser and son in law, Jared Kushner, declared victory on Wednesday. "We're on the other side of the medical aspect of this, and I think we've achieved all the different milestones that are needed," he told Fox & Friends. "So the federal government rose to the challenge and this is a great success story." Trump also patted his administration on the back during a White House event on aiding seniors during the pandemic: "Our death totals, our numbers per million people, are really very, very strong. We're very proud of the job we've done."

It's hard to quantify "really very, very strong," but the U.S. has the highest number of total reported deaths in the world and is middling at best in terms of deaths per million people.

"We've been hearing similar rhetoric from the White House for a while," Philip Bump writes at The Washington Post. But "the back of the mountain doesn't look the way the front did. We saw a steady, exponential rise in confirmed cases and deaths each day for several weeks. But particularly with daily case totals, the period after the peak nationally has looked more like a plateau than a downward slide."

There's method to moving to the recovery phase, at least rhetorically. "When it comes to rebuilding the economy and getting people back to work, the president has significant advantages over Joe Biden right now," one adviser to the Trump campaign tells Politico. "If there's a sense we've recovered from this, and there's a sense the economy's getting better, he'll be okay." Peter Weber

congratulations
Anderson Cooper announces birth of his 1st child, son Wyatt

April 30, 2020

CNN host Anderson Cooper announced on Thursday that he is a new father, welcoming son Wyatt Morgan Cooper on Monday.

Cooper shared the news at the conclusion of a CNN town hall on the coronavirus pandemic. Cooper, 52, said he thinks it's "especially important in these times of trouble to try to hold on to moments of joy and moments of happiness. Even as we mourn the loss of loved ones, we are also blessed with new life and new love."

On Instagram, Cooper posted photos of Wyatt, and said he named him after his father, who died when Cooper was 10. He shared that "as a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child," and thanked his surrogate for carrying Wyatt. Cooper also honored his family, saying he wishes "my mom and dad and my brother, Carter, were alive to meet Wyatt, but I like to believe they can see him. I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing, happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt, and that our family continues." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
American Airlines, United, and Delta to require face masks for all passengers

April 30, 2020
A flight attendant wears a face mask.
Rahman Roslan/Getty Images

Passengers on Delta, American, United, and Frontier flights will soon be required to wear masks while on board, the airlines announced Thursday.

Earlier this week, JetBlue became the first U.S. airline to make this a requirement. It is up to each airline to decide whether passengers must wear a face covering, and Democratic lawmakers said their conflicting policies undermine public health. On Wednesday, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) sent a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao asking them to "immediately issue a rule requiring face masks for all individuals engaged in air travel."

The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, AFL-CIO, agrees, and wrote its own letter to Azar and Chao last week. The association is the country's largest flight attendant union, and its president, Sara Nelson, told ABC News that members want to see people wearing face coverings "from the airport door to the airport gate, on the airplane, and then back out through the airport." This would follow a recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, she added, "and is exactly what should be happening in our airports and on our airplanes to help contain the spread of the virus." Catherine Garcia

Edit

Biden to address Tara Reade allegation on Morning Joe

April 30, 2020
Joe Biden.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden will appear on MSNBC's Morning Joe on Friday, publicly addressing for the first time an allegation of sexual assault made against him by Tara Reade, a former aide in his Senate office.

Reade has claimed that in the early 1990s, when Biden was a senator from Delaware, he assaulted her while they were in the Senate building. Biden is now the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, and while he has remained silent on the matter, his campaign has pushed back against the accusation.

In a statement sent to reporters, Kate Bedingfield, Biden's deputy campaign manager and communications director, said he "firmly believes that women have a right to be heard — and heard respectfully. Such claims should also be diligently reviewed by an independent press. What is clear about this claim: It is untrue. This absolutely did not happen." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Russian prime minister tests positive for COVID-19

April 30, 2020
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.
Dmitry Astakhov/AFP via Getty Images

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, becoming the first high-ranking politician in the country to become infected by the virus.

Russian television on Thursday aired a video call between Mishustin and Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the call, Mishustin told Putin about the diagnosis, and encouraged Russians to take the threat of COVID-19 seriously. "What's happening to you can happen to anyone, and I've always been saying this," Putin told Mishustin. "You are a very active person. I would like to thank you for the work that has been done so far."

Mishustin, who became prime minister in January, told Putin he would be going into self-isolation, and Putin responded by telling him to call him when he arrives at the hospital. Andrei Belousov, the first deputy prime minister, will step in while Mishustin is recovering.

There are now more than 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia, with the death toll at 1,073. With the weather warming up, the government is worried about people going out, and extra police units will patrol Moscow to enforce the lockdown, BBC News reports. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said many residents don't realize the severity of the situation. "If we see things are getting better, then of course we will reduce the restrictions," he said. "But until that happens, you need to be courageous and patient. It's very important for you and your health." Catherine Garcia

