10 things you need to know today: May 7, 2020

Another top U.S. health expert leaves Trump administration

Another public health expert is leaving the Trump administration as it continues to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, Politico reported Wednesday. Timothy Ziemer, a disaster response official who once led a global health directorate that the administration disbanded, suggested in a Tuesday note to colleagues that was obtained by Politico that he was retiring and had told the White House of his decision on Monday. "After 50+ years of service to my country, it's now time for me to move on to the next phase of my life," the former Navy rear admiral wrote in the note. "It will be difficult for me to be sitting in the bleachers observing your life-saving and significant efforts around the world, but be assured I will be an advocate and voice for all you are doing." [Politico]