on the mend
Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from hospital

9:43 p.m.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was released from a Baltimore hospital on Wednesday, and is "doing well and glad to be home," the Supreme Court said in a statement.

The 87-year-old was hospitalized at Johns Hopkins Hospital on Tuesday, one day after she sought medical care for a gallbladder condition. She received non-surgical treatment for a gallstone, and is expected to return in the next few weeks for additional treatments, the Supreme Court said.

Ginsburg has received treatment for cancer four times, and last August underwent radiation for a tumor on her pancreas. She participated in Wednesday's oral arguments via telephone. Catherine Garcia

Breaking news
Trump ally and Republican fundraiser named new head of the Postal Service

9:10 p.m.
A USPS sign.
Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Louis DeJoy, a North Carolina businessman who has made large donations to President Trump and the Republican National Committee, will serve as the new postmaster general, the Postal Service's Board of Governors confirmed with The Washington Post on Wednesday.

This puts a Trump ally in charge of an agency that he has been criticizing for years. Trump has accused the Postal Service of not charging Amazon and other companies enough to deliver their packages, calling the agency "a joke" last month and saying it needs to quadruple its shipping prices. The Postal Service said it charges enough, and has to keep its prices competitive.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and an ongoing decline in first class mail, the Postal Service is projecting a $13 billion revenue shortfall by the end of its fiscal year in September, the Post reports. The agency has said without assistance, it might not be able to make payroll or offer uninterrupted mail service past September.

As part of the coronavirus relief bill passed in March, the Postal Service can have access to a $10 billion line of credit, and the agency is negotiating over this now with the Treasury Department. Trump has indicated in order to tap this line of credit, the Postal Service must raise its fees, the Post reports.

The Postal Service has long been an apolitical agency, and DeJoy is the first postmaster general in two decades who did not rise up the ranks. DeJoy, who will start on June 15, is the Republican National Convention's finance chairman. Since 2016, he has given more than $2 million to Republican causes and the Trump campaign, Federal Election Commission records show.

The current postmaster general, Megan Brennan, announced her retirement last year, after clashing with the Trump administration over attempts to assert more control over the agency's finances and operations, the Post reports. Catherine Garcia

Breaking news
Mustafa al-Kadhimi chosen as Iraq's new prime minister

7:45 p.m.
The Iraqi flag.
Hussein Faleh/AFP via Getty Images

Early Thursday, Iraq's Parliament selected Mustafa al-Kadhimi to serve as the country's new prime minister.

Iraqi officials have said the 53-year-old former intelligence chief is acceptable to both the United States and Iran, The New York Times reports. The country has been without a prime minister since late last year, when Adel Abdul Mahdi resigned amid anti-government protests; he has been leading a caretaker government.

Kadhimi has already met with protesters, taking a different approach from the previous government, which at times used the military against demonstrators. In addition to social unrest, Kadhimi will also have to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, which has locked down Iraq, as well as historically low oil and gas revenues. The government is Iraq's largest employer, the Times reports, and it's likely that within a few weeks, there will have to be pay cuts or mass layoffs. Catherine Garcia

Testing testing
White House press secretary says idea that all Americans need to be tested for COVID-19 is 'nonsensical'

6:55 p.m.
Kayleigh McEnany.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday rejected the idea that every American should receive COVID-19 testing before returning to work.

President Trump has said he's been tested multiple times for COVID-19, with the tests all coming back negative. On Tuesday, he visited a Phoenix facility that makes masks, but did not have a face covering of his own. A reporter asked McEnany about this, adding, "Why shouldn't all Americans who go back to work be able to get a test before they do?"

"If we tested every single American in this country at this moment, we'd have to retest them an hour later, and then an hour later after that, because at any moment you could theoretically contract this virus," McEnany responded. "So the notion that everyone needs to be tested is just simply nonsensical."

Earlier in the day, Trump said the United States is continuously conducting more COVID-19 tests, so it will "have more cases" than other countries. "In a way, by doing all this testing, we make ourselves look bad," he added. Catherine Garcia

paint it black
Trump is reportedly back to obsessing over the color of his border wall

5:45 p.m.
President Trump inspects a border wall prototype.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

A global pandemic hasn't completely distracted President Trump from his favorite project.

Yes, Trump is still dead-set on building a wall along the southern border, and he still wants it painted black. So much so that he's considering paying an extra $500 million to make it happen, contracting estimates obtained by The Washington Post reveal.

Trump had a section of the wall painted "matte black" about a year ago because he thinks the coloring will make the steel barrier too hot to touch in the summer. Military commanders and border officials told Trump that continuing the paint job would be costly to apply and maintain, and reportedly thought they'd talked him out of it. But Trump brought it up again in a meeting last month amid the coronavirus pandemic, and ordered officials to get cost estimates for the paint, four administration officials told the Post. Those cost estimates show a black coating could cost anywhere from $500 million for two coats of acrylic paint to $3 billion for a so-called "powder coating" along a new section of border wall, the Post reports.

Meanwhile, Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner is seemingly getting fed up with running the border wall project. Kushner is heading the construction, and told everyone at a recent meeting that "the wall was not his favorite project but that he is the only one who can get it done," the Post writes. Read more about how much the wall and its apparently mandatory paint job will cost at The Washington Post. Kathryn Krawczyk

wrong comp
Democrats want to compare the sexual assault allegation against Biden to the many against Trump

5:29 p.m.
Joe Biden.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Republicans have criticized Democrats for being hypocritical in their approach to the sexual assault allegation made by former Senate aide Tara Reade against former Vice President Joe Biden, especially in light of their response to similar accusations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh before his confirmation hearing in 2018. But Senate Democrats don't think the two cases are comparable, HuffPost reports.

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), who said Reade's allegations should be taken seriously, argued it was more "apt" to compare the situation to the many sexual assault and harassment accusations made against President Trump. In Kavanaugh's case, she said, "it was really clear Republicans wanted to fast-track" his confirmation. "They didn't have witnesses, they truncated the investigation so that we couldn't get the facts," she said.

From Hirono's perspective, Biden has actually "welcomed scrutiny," although it's not entirely clear why that makes Trump a better comparison.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) also doesn't buy the Kavanaugh comparison, noting "Biden has said to bring out the facts" and "let the public decide" if there's any evidence. "That's a lot different approach than we saw with Justice Kavanaugh," Durbin said. Read more at HuffPost. Tim O'Donnell

give it back
42 public companies are returning their small business loans after Mnuchin threat

4:26 p.m.
Steven Mnuchin.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's threats may have worked, at least in part.

The Associated Press reports 42 public companies as of Wednesday have agreed to return the $337 million they received as part of the federal government's small business loan strategy known as the Payroll Protection Program. The PPP was set up to help small businesses pay their employees, but larger companies like Shake Shack and the Los Angeles Lakers drew criticism when they were also revealed as recipients (both have returned the money).

Mnuchin wasn't pleased to hear about that, and last month said "anybody that shouldn't have taken the money" won't have their loans forgiven and could even be subject to criminal liability. Not everyone's buying the latter part — legal experts say the government would have to prove that companies understood what it was asking in the application process, which many companies say wasn't clear. Further, none of the 42 companies have explicitly pointed to Mnuchin's words as the impetus for them returning their funds. But it does seem reasonable that the backlash against bigger companies taking the loans, in addition to more clarity about the program, played a role in the latest development. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

the court is in session
Edit

3:52 p.m.
Facebook
Denis Charlet/AFP via Getty Images

Facebook has announced the names of 20 people who will serve on its so-called Supreme Court, an independent body that will make decisions on content moderation.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg going back to 2018 has discussed a plan to create this independent oversight group to which decisions on whether content is removed from Facebook can be appealed, and on Wednesday, Facebook appointed the first people to serve on it. Among them is Helle Thorning-Schmidt, former prime minister of Denmark, Alan Rusbridger, former editor-in-chief of The Guardian, and two law professors whose names, NBC News notes, have been floated as nominees for the actual Supreme Court: Pamela Karlan and Michael McConnell.

Facebook said the oversight board will "exercise independent judgment over some of the most difficult and significant content decisions" and that going forward, it will play an "increasingly important role in setting precedent and direction for content policy at Facebook." The company also pledged that it will implement the board's decisions "unless doing so could violate the law." The board, which will eventually consist of up to 40 people, will also hear appeals on Instagram content.

Coupled with the announcement, four co-chairs of the oversight board penned an op-ed in The New York Times Wednesday, in which they stressed their independence from Facebook and promised to make their decisions "without regard to the economic, political or reputational interests of the company." Noting they won't be able to hear all the appeals they get, they said their focus will be on "identifying cases that have a real-world impact, are important for public discourse and raise questions about current Facebook policies."

Facebook's Supreme Court, according to The Verge, will start picking cases to hear in the summer. Read the full list of names here. Brendan Morrow

The Week Logo
