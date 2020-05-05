See More Speed Reads
Breaking news
Edit

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized with infection

9:15 p.m.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Tom Brenner/Getty Images

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore on Tuesday after receiving non-surgical treatment for acute cholecystitis, a benign gallbladder condition, the Supreme Court said.

Ginsburg, 87, was diagnosed with inflammation of the gallbladder on Monday, and is now resting comfortably, the court said. She is expected to remain in the hospital for another day or two. Ginsburg participated in the court's telephone arguments on Monday and Tuesday, and will call in on Wednesday as well.

In 2018, Ginsburg underwent lung surgery to remove cancerous growths, and last August, she received radiation for a tumor on her pancreas. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

States with smaller populations and not many COVID-19 cases received substantial share of relief aid

9:48 p.m.
Coronavirus tests.
Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images

Alaska, Hawaii, Montana, and Wyoming — all states with small populations and few COVID-19 cases — received a large share of federal aid compared to coronavirus epicenters like New York and New Jersey.

The coronavirus relief bill that passed in March set aside $150 billion in funds for states to cover coronavirus-related expenses incurred from March 1 through Dec. 30. The Associated Press looked at how much money each state received when measured by the number of positive COVID-19 tests, and found that Hawaii received $2 million per positive test and Alaska was given $3.4 million per test. New York and New Jersey are the two hardest-hit states, but New York only received about $24,000 per positive test and New Jersey roughly $27,000 per positive test.

In order to get lawmakers to agree to the bill, it was written that each state had to receive at minimum $1.25 billion in aid, no matter its population or number of COVID-19 cases. That's how much money Wyoming was given, despite having less than 600 COVID-19 tests come back positive. This is 80 percent of its annual general state budget, and Gov. Mark Gordon (R) told AP he knows there will be "unduly high scrutiny on how Wyoming uses those funds." He would like some of the money to go to businesses that have had to close down during the pandemic.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) and Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) are proposing that state and local governments receive $500 billion more for coronavirus relief efforts, with the money allocated based on population, number of coronavirus cases, and the health of government budgets. Read more at The Associated Press. Catherine Garcia

he wore goggles though
Edit

Trump doesn't wear mask during tour of Arizona mask production facility

7:53 p.m.
Donald Trump visits a mask factory.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump opted out of wearing a mask during his visit to a Honeywell mask production facility in Phoenix on Tuesday, after telling reporters he would cover his face while there.

As he left the White House, Trump was asked by reporters if he would wear a mask while at Honeywell. "If it's a mask facility, I will," he said. "I don't know if it's a mask facility?"

It was a mask facility, and in addition to touring the area where masks are produced, Trump spoke at a roundtable. While Trump did wear goggles, he skipped the mask, as did the other officials who joined him. The Washington Post reports there were signs visible across the facility asking people to don face coverings, with one at the entrance stating, "Please wear your mask at all times." A White House official told the Post Honeywell said the Trump team they did not have to wear masks.

Vice President Mike Pence was criticized last week when he visited the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota and did not wear a mask while speaking with doctors and patients, going against the medical center's policy. On Sunday, Pence admitted that while he "didn't think it was necessary," he "should have worn a mask at the Mayo Clinic." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Disney's earnings plummet amid coronavirus pandemic

6:47 p.m.
A sign saying Disney parks in Anaheim, California, are closed.
Rich Fury/Getty Images

The Walt Disney Co. on Tuesday shared with investors that over its second quarter, the coronavirus pandemic cost the company $1.4 billion in operating income.

While revenue rose 21 percent to $18 billion, overall operating income dropped 37 percent to $2.4 billion, The Wall Street Journal reports. Because of the pandemic, Disney had to shutter its theme parks and stop production on its television and film projects in March, during the end of the second quarter.

The company, which has furloughed more than 100,000 workers, said it plans on reopening Shanghai Disneyland on May 11. The number of visitors will be capped, and they will have to wear masks and have their temperature checked before gaining entrance. No opening dates have been set for the other Disney parks. Catherine Garcia

Wow
Edit

Trump acknowledges 'it's possible' some people will die when coronavirus restrictions are lifted

5:46 p.m.

President Trump has admitted there may be some devastating consequences to reopening businesses before the COVID-19 threat has cleared.

ABC News' David Muir sat down with Trump on Tuesday — at a distance — and asked him about Dr. Anthony Fauci's concerns that "death" and "suffering" will coincide with any attempts to reopen businesses. "Do you believe ... lives will be lost to reopen the country?" Muir asked. "It's possible there will be some because you won't be locked into an apartment or a house," Trump responded, saying those effects will hopefully be mitigated with continued "social distancing" and "washing hands." "We have to get our country back. You know, people are dying the other way too," Trump continued, citing "drugs" and "suicides."

Trump similarly acknowledged people will be "affected badly" when speaking to reporters in Arizona on Tuesday, but maintained "we have to get our country open and we have to get it open soon." Kathryn Krawczyk

in whistleblower news
Edit

Whistleblower complaint from doctor formerly leading U.S. coronavirus vaccine effort alleges HHS operated on 'cronyism'

5:32 p.m.
Dr. Robert Kadlec.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Dr Rick Bright, who was formerly leading the federal government's coronavirus vaccine development, officially filed his whistleblower complaint on Tuesday. Bright reiterated that he believes he was removed from his post as the director of the Department of Health and Human Services' Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (and transferred to a "less impactful" position) because he refused to back President Trump's preferred, but unproven coronavirus treatment, hydroxychloroquine.

Additionally, Bright's complaint echoes other reports that members of the Trump administration received early warnings about the possibility that China's coronavirus outbreak could result in a pandemic. He singled out HHS Secretary Alex Azar as someone who resisted Bright's quest for resources to combat the virus' spread. But his allegations don't just revolve around COVID-19.

The complaint also describes a culture of "cronyism" within the HHS since the nascent days of the Trump administration in 2017. While Bright was running BARDA, the complaint said, he was determined to award contracts to companies looking to develop essential drugs, vaccines, and diagnostics based solely on scientific merit. But he allegedly clashed with top HHS officials, including HHS Assistant Secretary Dr. Robert Kadlec, who "pressured" Bright to "ignore expert recommendations" and "award lucrative contracts based on political connections." A lot of the tension reportedly stemmed from what Bright described as the "outsized" influence of John Clerici, a pharmaceutical industry consultant with longstanding ties to Kadlec.

Eventually, the complaint alleges, that led to "some discord" between Bright and HHS leadership that lasted until his recent removal. Read the full complaint here. Tim O'Donnell

want to try that again?
Edit

Twitter tests asking users if they'd like to 'rethink' harmful language

4:43 p.m.
Twitter
Leon Neal/Getty Images

Twitter is about to start experimenting with asking some users if they think that tweet of theirs is really such a great idea.

The social media company on Tuesday said it's running a "limited experiment" on iOS that will give Twitter users the option of revising a reply before it's posted if it "uses language that could be harmful." Reuters reports that when users hit send on one of these replies, they'll be told whether they've used words similar to ones that have been reported in the past and asked if they would like to revise the tweet.

"We're trying to encourage people to rethink their behavior and rethink their language before posting because they often are in the heat of the moment and they might say something they regret," Sunita Saligram, Twitter's global head of site policy for trust and safety, told Reuters.

Instagram previously began notifying users if they're posting a comment that might be offensive, The Verge notes. The company says the results of that feature have been "promising, and we've found that these types of nudges can encourage people to reconsider their words when given a chance," per TechCrunch.

This comes after Twitter, which has faced calls to take additional steps toward combating harassment, last year rolled out the ability to hide replies, saying at the time, "we need to change how conversations work on our service." Twitter's experiment will reportedly last for several weeks. Brendan Morrow

counterfeit
Edit

Amazon and Alibaba are teaming up with ICE to take down coronavirus counterfeiters

4:03 p.m.
Amazon.
DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images

The demand for coronavirus protective equipment like N95 masks far outweighs domestic production capacity in the U.S. during the pandemic, which means that counterfeiters have found an opening to sell subpar materials that pose "a serious concern to the American public," officials say.

Immigrations and Customs Enforcement said it has identified more than 19,000 suspect COVID-19-related domain names, seized nearly 500 shipments of unauthorized products, and opened 315 investigations into people allegedly selling or shipping the goods, 11 of which have resulted in arrests, per The Wall Street Journal.

That sounds like a lot of work, but the agency's center for intellectual-property protection is teaming up with a number of private companies across the supply chain, including Amazon, Alibaba, 3M, and Pfizer, to squash the counterfeit trade. The extra weight of the companies should help take some of the pressure off the federal government as it scours for risky products.

"This information-sharing effort allows the government to then make more informed about targeting suspicious international shipments," said Lev Kubiak, Pfizer's chief security officer. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

