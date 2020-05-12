10 things you need to know today: May 12, 2020

Cuomo says N.Y. has turned corner in coronavirus fight

New York, the state hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak, had just 488 new confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide in the last 24 hours, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Monday. New hospitalizations also fell to 161, and one-day deaths were also down. Altogether, the numbers amounted to the best day the state had seen since March 19. "That is just about where we started this horrific situation, before we went into the abyss of the COVID virus," Cuomo said in his daily COVID-19 briefing. "We're on the other side of the mountain. It's an exciting new phase, we're all anxious to get back to work." Cuomo said parts of the state that have seen the most improvement could start letting businesses reopen by the end of the week, with regional "control rooms," tracing of people who could have been exposed, and other measures in place to contain the outbreak. [CBS News]