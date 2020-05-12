See More Speed Reads
Tests for me not for thee
Trump aides are apparently aware of the bad optics of daily COVID-19 testing in an infected West Wing

12:56 a.m.
Jared Kushner masks up
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump held an event in the Rose Garden on Monday to declare his administration has "prevailed" on testing for COVID-19, under a sign that read: "America leads the world in testing" — which is true in total number of tests but not per capita testing. Americans "should all be able to get a test right now," Trump also said, forcing an official to later clarify Trump meant "everybody who needs a test can get a test." That's also a questionable assertion, but there is one place where coronavirus tests are plentiful: the White House.

After a military valet who served Trump food and Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary both tested positive for COVID-19 last week, all West Wing staff was ordered to wear masks starting Monday, and "additional new procedures include daily testing for the majority of West Wing staff," Politico's Nancy Cook reports. "White House aides are deeply aware the president's message urging states to reopen their economies does not mesh with the optics of the virus spreading throughout the West Wing."

Monday's press conference was "much more a split screen moment" than the White House intended, Cook said, "with aides wearing masks in the Rose Garden and Trump basically declaring mission accomplished." That "startling sight served only to further highlight the challenge the president faces in instilling confidence in a nation still reeling from the pandemic," The Associated Press reports. And aides are "nervous" that Trump's "reopening message will fall apart this week if there are more confirmed cases" in what's supposed to be the safest office in the world, Cook adds. They are also nervous about catching the virus themselves in the cramped West Wing — especially those too junior to get tested every day.

Trump, "a total germaphobe," is rattled, too, a former administration official tells The Washington Post. "He has been concerned that there are people who have been in close quarters and nearby him who are infected. His principal method has been, 'I'll make sure everyone around me is tested and then I don't have to take precautions.' Now that some of them tested positive, that has real consequences." Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Rare blue bee scientists thought may have become extinct rediscovered in Florida

1:28 a.m.
A welcome to Florida sign.
iStock

A Florida bee so rare that scientists didn't know if still even existed was found this spring by a Florida Museum of Natural History researcher.

The blue calamintha bee, which depends on an endangered plant, was only ever recorded in four places in central Florida's Lake Wales Ridge region. The bee was last observed in 2016, and wanting to conserve the species, Chase Kimmel, a postdoctoral researcher, and his adviser, Jaret Daniels, director of the museum's McGuire Center for Lepidoptera and Biodiversity, set out to determine the bee's current population status, where it nests, and its feeding habits.

Kimmel was able to record the bee in multiple locations, some up to 50 miles away from each other, and he will now work on determining its range. The information he discovers could help get the bee protected under the Endangered Species Act. "We're trying to fill in a lot of gaps that were not previously known," Kimmel said. "It shows how little we know about the insect community and how there's a lot of neat discoveries that can still occur." Catherine Garcia

2020 campaign cash
Trump campaign fundraising slows for 2nd month in a row

12:19 a.m.
Donald Trump.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

While he is still bringing in a hefty amount of money, President Trump's fundraising pace slowed down for the second straight month, with his re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee announcing on Monday they raised more than $61.7 million in April.

The campaign raised $86 million in February and $63 million in March. Brad Parscale, Trump's campaign manager, said in a statement the April fundraising is proof Trump's "consistent record of unprecedented action is met with overwhelming enthusiasm and support."

Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign and the Democratic National Committee on Monday said they raised $60 million in April. The average donation was $32.63, "showing continued grassroots strength even in this time of crisis," the campaign said. Biden is the presumptive Democratic nominee. Catherine Garcia

telling it like it is
Fauci expected to warn the Senate of 'needless suffering and death' if U.S. opens up too quickly

May 11, 2020
Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the most recognized medical expert on the White House coronavirus task force, is expected to warn the Senate on Tuesday that if the U.S. reopens too fast, Americans will experience "needless suffering and death," The New York Times reports.

Fauci and three other top government doctors are scheduled to testify remotely before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee. In an email sent late Monday night, Fauci wrote that the "major message" he hopes to convey to the committee is "if we skip over the checkpoints in the guidelines to 'Open America Again,' then we risk the danger of multiple outbreaks throughout the country. This will not only result in needless suffering and death, but would actually set us back on our quest to return to normal."

The White House's three-phase Opening Up America Again plan sets guidelines for states to follow regarding reopening. One key point is that states should have a "downward trajectory of positive tests" or a "downward trajectory of documented cases" of COVID-19 over two weeks, while at the same time testing asymptomatic people in vulnerable populations and conducting extensive contact tracing. Many states that have started to reopen are not following these guidelines, and scientists say a second wave of infection may happen earlier than the fall, with waves occurring across the country, the Times reports. Catherine Garcia

politics during a pandemic
Democrats taking first steps toward letting convention delegates vote remotely

May 11, 2020
A scene from the 2016 Democratic National Convention.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The Democratic Party is set to adopt new rules during a virtual meeting on Tuesday, and under the proposed changes, delegates would be able to participate in this year's summer convention even if they are not physically there.

The party's rules and bylaws committee will likely adopt language that allows "maximum flexibility to plan a safe event that guarantees every delegate can accomplish their official business without putting their own health at risk," The Washington Post reports. If the rules committee does approve the new language, the full Democratic National Committee will vote on it sometime within the next few weeks.

The Democratic National Convention was scheduled for July in Milwaukee, but as the coronavirus pandemic intensified, leaders pushed it back to start on August 17. There are nearly 5,000 voting delegates, and tens of thousands of other guests were expected to attend the event.

During an interview with C-SPAN over the weekend, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said she suggested to Democratic Party Chair Tom Perez that the convention could be condensed from one week to one day, with participants, all seated at least six feet apart, gathering at an outdoor stadium. This would cut the number of people in attendance from 80,000 to about 16,000. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Number of COVID-19 cases rising in California's Orange County, but health official says no apparent link to beach crowds

May 11, 2020
People at Huntington Beach on April 25.
Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images

Orange County, California, is seeing its weekly coronavirus case count rise, but health officials say this doesn't necessarily have anything to do with crowds of people who gathered at the county's beaches on April 25 and 26.

"As of now, that is not something we are pointing to as a cause of cases," Orange County Health Officer Dr. Nichole Quick told the Los Angeles Times. After seeing images and video showing throngs of people at Huntington Beach not social distancing, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) moved to temporarily close Orange County's beaches. There have also been two protests in Huntington Beach against the state's stay-at-home measures, with most participants standing next to each other without masks.

Orange County confirmed 441 new COVID-19 cases between April 20 and 26, with the number jumping to 664 the next week and 787 the week after that. Dr. George Rutherford, an epidemiologist and infectious disease expert at UC San Francisco, told the Times further study is needed to determine whether the beaches contributed to the increase in cases, but "just us looking at it, there was a big jump in Orange County that was temporally consistent with possible transmission from that crowd event."

Quick said more tests have been conducted daily since April 28, and "as we loosen up any amount of the stay-at-home order or put more people to work, we do expect to see an increase in cases. So that would be something that would be expected." The Orange County Health Care Agency reported that as of Monday, there are 3,557 coronavirus cases in the county, with the death toll at 76. Catherine Garcia

stay home
Trump visit to Pennsylvania factory put off after company decides it's too risky

May 11, 2020
Donald Trump.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

With President Trump wanting to get out of Washington, D.C., and show off his leadership skills, White House staffers thought it would be smart to have Trump visit a Pennsylvania plant that produced personal protective equipment, two people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post, but the plan fizzled after factory officials decided it was just too risky to hold the event.

The Braskem factory in Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, made headlines when employees remained inside the building for 28 days, making medical gear without worrying about the items becoming contaminated by coronavirus. During discussions between factory officials and the White House advance team, Braskem conveyed its concern that a Trump visit would jeopardize the safety of workers and the plant's ability to make a special fabric needed for its medical gear. They worried there wasn't enough room to social distance, and wouldn't have let workers attend the event anyway, the Post reports.

The White House, which wanted the event to be held last Friday, suggested holding something outside instead, but the factory finally said there was too much of a risk and asked to have the visit rescheduled for after the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement, Braskem CEO Mark Nikolich said the company was "deeply honored by the White House's acknowledgment of our production resiliency teams. However, after many discussions, the parties agreed due to the nature of petrochemical operations and the safety of our team members and visitors a visit wasn't feasible."

Last Tuesday, Trump went to a Honeywell facility in Phoenix that made masks, while not wearing a face covering himself. On Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence trekked to a Virginia nursing home to deliver personal protective equipment, joined by Katie Miller, his press secretary. Neither one wore a mask, and on Friday, Miller tested positive for coronavirus. That didn't prevent Pence from flying to Iowa, where he interacted with Gov. Kim Reynolds (R). Catherine Garcia

coronavirus
Tesla restarts production in California, despite Alameda County's shelter-in-place order

May 11, 2020
The Tesla factory in Fremont, California.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Over the weekend, Tesla began producing cars again at its plant in Fremont, California, despite Alameda County's shelter-in-place orders put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, The Verge reports.

Two Tesla employees told The Verge that some workers were called in, and they have finished about 200 Model Y and Model 3 vehicles. The facility closed on March 23, just a few days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that there would "probably" be "close to zero new cases" of COVID-19 in the United States by the end of April. There are more than 1.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States, with the death toll reaching 80,297, data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center shows.

On Saturday, Musk threatened to move the company's operations to another state after Alameda County health officials warned Tesla about reopening amid the pandemic. Tesla then sued the county, seeking an injunction over the stay-at-home order. Scott Haggerty, an Alameda County supervisor, told The New York Times health officials had been working with Tesla and they were close to reaching an agreement to reopen the facility on May 18.

On Monday afternoon, Musk tweeted, "Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me." One factory employee told The Verge they refused to go to work, because they are crammed next to others in close quarters. "We get lured in by the 'Tesla dream' of saving the planet only to get treated so poorly that even though I love my job, I'm not willing to risk my health for him," they said. Catherine Garcia

