Trump aides are apparently aware of the bad optics of daily COVID-19 testing in an infected West Wing

-
Trump aides are apparently aware of the bad optics of daily COVID-19 testing in an infected West Wing12:56 a.m.
-
Rare blue bee scientists thought may have become extinct rediscovered in Florida1:28 a.m.
-
Trump campaign fundraising slows for 2nd month in a row12:19 a.m.
-
Fauci expected to warn the Senate of 'needless suffering and death' if U.S. opens up too quicklyMay 11, 2020
-
Democrats taking first steps toward letting convention delegates vote remotelyMay 11, 2020
-
Number of COVID-19 cases rising in California's Orange County, but health official says no apparent link to beach crowdsMay 11, 2020
-
Trump visit to Pennsylvania factory put off after company decides it's too riskyMay 11, 2020
-
Tesla restarts production in California, despite Alameda County's shelter-in-place orderMay 11, 2020
