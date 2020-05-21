10 things you need to know today: May 21, 2020

WHO reports biggest 1-day increase in coronavirus cases yet

The World Health Organization on Wednesday said it had received reports of 106,000 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said was "the most in a single day since the outbreak began." He said that two-thirds of the cases were in four countries, which he didn't name. The U.S., Russia, Brazil, and the United Kingdom are the nations with the highest number of total cases. "We still have a long way to go in this pandemic," Tedros said. The total number of coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed what another WHO official described as the "tragic milestone" of 5 million cases, reaching 5,011,467 early Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The worldwide death toll reached 328,368, with 93,439 deaths in the U.S. [NBC News, Johns Hopkins]