the coronavirus crisis
WHO reports 106,000 new coronavirus cases, biggest 1-day increase since start of pandemic

5:03 p.m.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
AFP via Getty Images

The World Health Organization has reported the largest daily increase in COVID-19 cases since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization on Wednesday said 106,000 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported worldwide in the past 24 hours, with WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warning, "We still have a long way to go in this pandemic," Reuters reports.

Ghebreyesus added that WHO is "very concerned about rising cases in low and middle income countries." Nearly two-thirds of the new cases came from four countries, Ghebreyesus also said while not breaking down which ones, NBC News reports.

The United States has reported more than 1.5 million coronavirus cases and over 90,000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. Wednesday marked the day when all 50 states in the U.S. had started to reopen their economies. More than 4.9 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, and WHO emergencies program head Mike Ryan said Wednesday that "we will soon reach the tragic milestone of 5 million cases." Brendan Morrow

mueller update
Supreme Court blocks House from seeing secret Mueller investigation materials

4:44 p.m.
Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The House will have to wait a little longer to see what's inside secret grand jury materials from the Mueller investigation.

The House Judiciary Committee issued an emergency request for the undisclosed files last summer, and Washington, D.C.'s federal appeals court ruled in the committee's favor in March. But the Supreme Court overturned the appeals court's order on Wednesday, likely keeping the materials under wraps through the 2020 election, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The Justice Department has tried to keep grand jury testimonies from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation private. But because the investigation had "stopped short" of drawing conclusions about President Trump's conduct and potential obstruction of justice, the appeals court decided the House Judiciary Committee deserved to see the testimonies, The Washington Post notes. A previous court had also ruled in favor of the committee.

Yet on Wednesday, the Supreme Court agreed with the Justice Department, which had argued the House hasn't indicated it "urgently needs these materials for any ongoing impeachment investigation." The House countered by saying even though Trump's impeachment trial is over, it was essential to see those materials before voters went to the polls this fall. Kathryn Krawczyk

michigan dam failures
Whitmer says Michigan will 'hold people responsible' for dam failures

4:39 p.m.
Midland, Michigan.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) said Wednesday that the state will "hold people responsible" for two dam failures Tuesday that caused severe flooding and forced 10,000 evacuations in areas along the Tittabawassee River.

Whitmer said the dam failures were a known threat (regulators had revoked the Edenville dam's license in 2018 over its ability to handle floods) and Michigan will review "every legal recourse that we have" in its investigation into what caused the catastrophe.

The flooding, which Whitmer said has been described by experts as a "500-year event," will likely have lasting consequences for the state, which is already dealing with the stresses of the coronavirus pandemic. The governor promised to take aggressive action and procure aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other federal outlets, the Detroit Free Press reports.

As for the flooding, Midland, Michigan's city manager said the peak is expected by Wednesday evening when water will have flooded an additional three feet. Read more at the Detroit Free Press. Tim O'Donnell

senate fight
Kamala Harris shames senators for 'doing the president's personal bidding' and approving Hunter Biden subpoena

3:59 p.m.

Sen. Kamala Harris' (D-Calif.) shaming didn't stop the Senate Homeland Security Committee from voting to approve a subpoena in its investigation of Hunter Biden on Wednesday.

The committee voted 8-7, along party lines, to subpoena Blue Star Strategies, a lobbying firm that worked with Ukrainian energy company Burisma when former Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden was on Burisma's board. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) was expected to potentially foil the Republicans' push, but ended up siding with his party with even after strong urging from Harris to "vote against this political sideshow."

"There are literally matters of life or death waiting for our committee's attention," Harris said before Wednesday's vote, referring to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "But instead, this committee is doing the president's personal bidding." Harris then urged her fellow committee members to "vote against this political sideshow so we can focus on the pandemic that is threatening the lives and the livelihoods of the American people."

Wednesday's vote was part of the Senate's push to get back to priorities and investigations it suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic. Kathryn Krawczyk

study says
Study suggests Chief Justice John Roberts was quicker to cut off his female colleagues during Supreme Court phone arguments

3:47 p.m.
Supreme Court Building.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

A new study found that the Supreme Court's female justices were cut off more quickly than their male colleagues by Chief Justice John Roberts during oral arguments made over the phone last week because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The study's author, Prof. Leah Litman, a legal scholar from the University of Michigan, found that all three of the longest periods of question were from male justices, as were nine of the 12 longest. In contrast, three of the shortest questioning periods ended by Roberts — who was single-handedly policing time allotments due to the restructured argument model — were from female justices, as were eight of the 12 shortest, even though women only comprise 33 percent of the seats on the bench.

On an individual level, Justice Sonia Sotomayor had her questioning ended the most frequently by Roberts; her longest stretch was only the 10th longest overall.

Litman acknowledges this isn't surprising given that previous studies have suggested women justices are interrupted more frequently under normal circumstances, though she did say that Roberts' speed may also be related to where he personally was leaning on a case. Read the full study here. Tim O'Donnell

Poll Watch
Americans' outlook on the economy has pretty much reversed in 3 months, poll shows

3:03 p.m.

Polls probably aren't necessary to show that the United States' economic situation is bleak these days, but the numbers can illuminate just how sharply the coronavirus pandemic has altered national sentiment in a short span of time.

A new poll from Quinnipiac University released Wednesday showed that 74 percent of Americans believe the state of the country's economy is either "poor" or "not good." Again, that's not surprising on its own (unless you consider the fact that 23 percent think the situation is "good" or "excellent" to be a head-scratcher.) In a broader context, however, it's startling; just 3 months ago, the same poll showed that 70 percent of Americans were feeling good about the economy, compared to 29 percent who had a negative outlook. That's pretty much a complete reversal.

The Quinnipiac poll was conducted between May 14-18 among 1,323 registered voters. The margin of error is 2.7 percentage points. Read the full results here. Tim O'Donnell

don't @ me
Twitter begins testing feature allowing users to limit replies

2:37 p.m.

Is this the beginning of the end for the Twitter ratio?

Twitter announced on Wednesday it has started testing its previously-teased feature allowing users to control who gets to reply to their tweets. Users will be given the option to allow replies from everyone, only people they follow, or only people they mention.

"Twitter is where you go to see and talk about what's happening," Twitter Director of Product Management Suzanne Xie said in a blog. "But sometimes, unwanted replies make it hard to have meaningful conversations. (Ahem, reply guys.)."

Twitter showed off the feature being used by several users having a conversation, though some have raised concerns about public figures utilizing it to shut down any criticism.

This feature, at least for now, is only available for "a limited group," Twitter said. One member of that limited group was journalist Yashar Ali, who immediately began tweeting a barrage of hot takes knowing full well no one could reply to them. Before the feature becomes widely available, get those hot takes of your own ready. Brendan Morrow

#ReleaseTheSnyderCut
DC fans who hated Justice League are finally being appeased with a director's cut to be released on HBO Max

2:26 p.m.
Justice League
Warner Bros. Pictures

The fans demanded it — relentlessly — and now, it's officially happening.

Warner Bros. announced on Wednesday that a director's cut of Zack Snyder's DC superhero film Justice League will see the light of day, arriving on the new streaming service HBO Max next year.

Hitting theaters in 2017, Justice League was heavily reshot by Joss Whedon after Snyder, the credited director, left the project due to the tragic suicide of his daughter. The end result was poorly received among fans, largely panned by critics, and disappointed at the box office.

In the years since, rumors have persisted about an earlier, pre-reshoots version of the film that Snyder enthusiasts might find preferable, which fans demanded be finished and released using the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. For years, one needed only to check the Twitter replies to virtually any Warner Bros. adjacent social media post to see an endless flood of DC fans asking for it.

This went on all the way up until Wednesday, when Snyder announced in a live stream that his version of the movie will stream on HBO Max, although not until 2021 because he's "got a little work to do" on it.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Snyder and his wife Deborah are "now in the midst of reassembling much of their original postproduction crew to score, cut, add new and finish old visual effects, and, yes, maybe bring back many of the actors to record additional dialogue," which could cost as much as $30 million, though the Reporter says it's "unclear what form" the cut will take.

Now, the question of whether this Snyder cut will live up to fans' expectations, or if it will disappoint just like the original film and turn out to have been best left as a vague concept rather than an actual product, will be answered when it at long last hits HBO Max in 2021. But if not, at least the tweets will finally stop. Brendan Morrow

