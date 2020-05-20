WHO reports 106,000 new coronavirus cases, biggest 1-day increase since start of pandemic

The World Health Organization has reported the largest daily increase in COVID-19 cases since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization on Wednesday said 106,000 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported worldwide in the past 24 hours, with WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warning, "We still have a long way to go in this pandemic," Reuters reports.

Ghebreyesus added that WHO is "very concerned about rising cases in low and middle income countries." Nearly two-thirds of the new cases came from four countries, Ghebreyesus also said while not breaking down which ones, NBC News reports.

The United States has reported more than 1.5 million coronavirus cases and over 90,000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. Wednesday marked the day when all 50 states in the U.S. had started to reopen their economies. More than 4.9 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, and WHO emergencies program head Mike Ryan said Wednesday that "we will soon reach the tragic milestone of 5 million cases." Brendan Morrow