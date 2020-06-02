10 things you need to know today: June 2, 2020

Officers tear-gas peaceful protesters ahead of Trump photo op

Federal law enforcement officers used tear gas and flash grenades to disperse peaceful protesters at Lafayette Square across from the White House on Monday so President Trump could walk to the historic St. John's Church to pose for photos. Trump stood in front of the church, boarded up after a Sunday fire, and held up a Bible after a speech in which he threatened to deploy the military anywhere authorities don't end looting and violent protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington said she was "outraged" that Trump used a Bible and a church, "without even asking us, as a backdrop for a message antithetical to the teachings of Jesus and everything that our church stands for." [The Washington Post, The New York Times]