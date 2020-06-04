10 things you need to know today: June 4, 2020

Esper opposes using military to stamp out protests

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Wednesday that he did not support using active-duty U.S. military forces to restore order in cities and states that can't quickly end rioting and looting that broke out on the fringes of protests against police brutality against African Americans. "The option to use active-duty forces in a law enforcement role should only be used as a matter of last resort and only in the most urgent and dire situations," Esper said. "We are not in one of those situations now." Esper added that he did not support invoking the Insurrection Act, which President Trump threatened to do to restore order. Esper said he believed the National Guard, which has been supplementing local police in some states, "is best suited for providing domestic support to civil authorities in these situations." [NBC News]