Three other ex-police officers reportedly charged in George Floyd's death

Three other ex-police officers reportedly charged in George Floyd's death3:33 p.m.
White House press secretary says police 'peaceably' cleared protesters in Lafayette Square ahead of Trump photo-op4:14 p.m.
Press secretary compares Trump's bible photo op to Churchill inspecting bombing damage in WWII3:54 p.m.
Cities keep blaming protests on 'outside agitators.' Arrest records show that's not true.2:56 p.m.
The NBA looks like it's returning in July2:52 p.m.
Snapchat stops promoting Trump's account: 'We will not amplify voices who incite racial violence'2:36 p.m.
John Boyega gives powerful speech at Black Lives Matter protest: 'I don't know if I'm going to have a career after this'1:39 p.m.
Influential hydroxychloroquine data came from a small U.S. company that is allegedly 'almost certainly a scam'1:16 p.m.
