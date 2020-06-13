10 things you need to know today: June 13, 2020

Beijing re-tightens restrictions after 53 coronavirus cases linked to market emerge

Beijing authorities shut down the largest wholesale food market in the Chinese capital Saturday, as well as residential communities in the surrounding area, after more than 53 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the city. Nearly every infected person had worked or shopped at the Xinfadi market, where the virus was reportedly detected on cutting boards for imported salmon. Of the 53 cases, 46 — all market employees — were asymptomatic at the time of diagnosis. The outbreak comes more than 50 days since Beijing saw its last reported local coronavirus case, and the city had slowly been returning to normal. Now, Beijing is tightening traffic controls into and out of the city, paramilitary police reportedly stand guard outside the market, and plans to relax some restrictions have been reversed. Officials said they will set up temporary open-air trading posts so fruit and vegetables remain available. [The New York Times, The Associated Press]