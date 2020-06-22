10 things you need to know today: June 22, 2020

Roosevelt statue to be removed from NYC's Museum of Natural History

A bronze statue of Theodore Roosevelt that has been at the entrance of the American Museum of Natural History in New York City since 1940 will be removed. The "Equestrian" statue depicts Roosevelt on horseback, with an African man on one side and a Native American man on the other. The museum approached the city — which owns the building and property — to discuss removing the statue "because it explicitly depicts black and indigenous people as subjugated and racially inferior," Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement. "The city supports the museum's request. It is the right decision and the right time to remove this problematic statue." Officials told The New York Times they are not sure when the statue will be taken down, where it will go, or if it will be replaced. [The New York Times]