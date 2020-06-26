10 things you need to know today: June 26, 2020

CDC: True number of coronavirus infections could be 10 times higher

The United States has confirmed more than two million cases of COVID-19, but the true number might be about ten times higher, the CDC says. "Our best estimate right now is that for every case that's reported, there actually are 10 other infections," said Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If this estimate is accurate, that would mean there have been more than 20 million cases of COVID-19 in the U.S, as about 2.3 million cases have been confirmed. Health officials have long said that the official number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is likely an undercount. Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has also said the COVID-19 death toll, which is currently more than 120,000, is "almost certainly" higher. [NBC News, Reuters]