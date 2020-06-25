House passes sweeping police overhaul bill

-
House passes sweeping police overhaul bill9:32 p.m.
New York City to paint 'Black Lives Matter' outside Trump Tower10:13 p.m.
Bolton says he doesn't have 'any second thoughts' about how he reported Trump's conduct8:35 p.m.
Judge rejects Trump family attempt to block tell-all book7:01 p.m.
Sen. Tom Cotton rails against D.C. statehood bill, says Dems are trying to commit 'historical vandalism'5:40 p.m.
Human-safe UV light could be key in reopening indoor spaces, study shows4:50 p.m.
Lindsey Graham advises Donald Trump to stop campaigning on his 'personality'4:30 p.m.
1st public schools announce fall reopening plans3:27 p.m.
