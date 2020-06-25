See More Speed Reads
police reform
House passes sweeping police overhaul bill

9:32 p.m.
Rep. Karen Bass.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

The House on Thursday passed a police overhaul bill named for George Floyd that would ban chokeholds, prohibit some no-knock warrants, and create a national database to track officer misconduct.

The vote was 236-181, with three moderate Republicans — Reps. Will Hurd of Texas, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, and Fred Upton of Michigan — joining the Democrats to pass the bill. The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act was drafted by the Congressional Black Caucus, and backed by civil rights groups and the parents of Tamir Rice, Eric Garner, and John Crawford III — three Black males who were killed by police.

On May 25, Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed Black man, died after a white police officer kept his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. His death sparked anti-racism and anti-police brutality demonstrations across the country, and before the vote, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said, "To the protesters: We hear you, we see you, we are you."

On Wednesday, the Senate failed to advance its narrower policing bill, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has indicated he will not take up the House package. The White House urged Republicans to vote against the House bill, believing that police should not be held personally liable for misconduct on the job, Politico reports. Catherine Garcia

black lives matter
New York City to paint 'Black Lives Matter' outside Trump Tower

10:13 p.m.
Trump Tower in New York City.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has ordered the words "Black Lives Matter" be painted in bright yellow paint on the street in front of Trump Tower.

Julia Arredondo, a spokeswoman for de Blasio, said in a statement on Thursday that Trump "is a disgrace to the values we cherish in New York City. He can't run or deny the reality we are facing, and any time he wants to set foot in the place he claims is his hometown, he should be reminded Black Lives Matter." The message is expected to be painted sometime within the next week.

Trump shared his displeasure with the order on Twitter. He wrote that de Blasio "wants to paint the fabled & beautiful Fifth Avenue, right in front of Trump Tower/Tiffany, with a big yellow Black Lives Matter sign," and this is making New York police officers "furious!" He also accused Black Lives Matter protesters of chanting "Pigs in a Blanket, Fry 'Em Like Bacon, referring to killing Police." The New York Times notes that Fox News host Tucker Carlson recently aired footage on his show of protesters chanting this during a 2015 demonstration in Minnesota.

Earlier Thursday, the latest Washington Post-Ipsos poll was released, which found that five percent of Black voters would cast their ballots for Trump, compared to 92 percent for former Vice President Joe Biden. Nine percent of Black Americans approve of how Trump is doing his job, while 75 percent view him with strong disapproval, and when asked if Trump is biased against Black people, 87 percent responded yes. Catherine Garcia

no regrets
Bolton says he doesn't have 'any second thoughts' about how he reported Trump's conduct

8:35 p.m.

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton said he doesn't regret only warning a few people about the alleged misconduct he witnessed while serving in President Trump's White House.

During an interview with MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace on Thursday afternoon, Bolton said he "passed this information to the people I thought I should pass it to and I don't have any second thoughts about that."

Bolton voiced his concerns over how Trump was dealing with the leaders of Ukraine, China, and Turkey to Attorney General William Barr and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, and told Wallace having known Barr for more than 30 years, he believes he's "a man of integrity. I thought he would do his job."

Cipollone led Trump's legal team during the Senate impeachment trial, when Trump was accused of pressuring the president of Ukraine to dig up damaging information on former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee. Bolton, who refused to testify during the House impeachment inquiry, defended his decision. "I don't march to Nancy Pelosi's drum," he said, and Democrats committed "impeachment malpractice" by not working closely with Republicans.

Wallace pressed Bolton on why he didn't tell more people his first-hand account of Trump's actions, instead holding onto the information and putting it in his new book, The Room Where It Happened. "I'm not into virtue signaling," he responded. Catherine Garcia

nice try
Judge rejects Trump family attempt to block tell-all book

7:01 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

A New York judge on Thursday dismissed President Trump's brother Robert's attempt to block the release of Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man, a tell-all book written by their niece, Mary Trump.

On Tuesday, Robert Trump filed a request in Queens County Surrogate Court for a temporary restraining order against Mary Trump and her publisher, Simon & Schuster. The Trump family argues that a nondisclosure agreement Mary signed in 2001, following a settlement over her grandfather Fred Trump Sr.'s estate, prevents her from writing a book. Judge Peter J. Kelly dismissed the motion, citing a lack of jurisdiction.

Mary Trump's lawyer, Ted Boutrous, said in a statement the court "has promptly and correctly held that it lacks jurisdiction to grant the Trump family's baseless request to suppress a book of utmost public importance. We hope this decision will end the matter. Democracy thrives on the free exchange of ideas, and neither this court nor any other has authority to violate the Constitution by imposing a prior restraint on core political speech."

Robert Trump's lawyer said he will file a new lawsuit in the New York State Supreme Court. Too Much and Never Enough is set to be released on July 28, with its publisher saying the book "shines a bright light on the dark history" of the Trump family. Catherine Garcia

dog whistle alert
Sen. Tom Cotton rails against D.C. statehood bill, says Dems are trying to commit 'historical vandalism'

5:40 p.m.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) took to the Senate floor on Thursday to rail against a bill that would grant Washington, D.C. statehood, claiming its passage would be "an act of historical vandalism."

While speaking against the bill, Cotton labeled it as an attempt by Democrats to turn Washington's federal district into "little more than a gerrymandered government theme park" surrounded by a Democrat-controlled state.

The bill, which is set for a House vote on Friday, would denote much of the current district as the nation's 51st state, giving its residents elected representation in both houses of Congress. It would also preserve a capital district composed of federal buildings, which would be separate from the state.

While making his case against statehood, Cotton claimed Washington lacked the type of job diversity found in other, less-populous states, pointing to Wyoming as being "a well-rounded working-class state," despite having a much smaller population.

The senator also questioned whether Washington's current leadership could be trusted in a gubernatorial role, singling out Mayor Muriel Bowser and former D.C. Mayor Marion Barry, both of whom are Black, which raised more than a few eyebrows. Marianne Dodson

Solving COVID
Human-safe UV light could be key in reopening indoor spaces, study shows

4:50 p.m.
A Puro automated ultraviolet disinfection system in NYC.
Scott Heins/Getty Images

Ultraviolet light may be key in safely reopening indoor spaces amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A new study from Columbia University Irving Medical Center, published Wednesday in Scientific Reports, found more than 99.9 percent of coronaviruses in airborne droplets were killed when exposed to far-UVC light — a wavelength that is safe to use around humans — continuously, for around 25 minutes. A different wavelength has been used to disinfect empty public spaces, but was a health hazard to humans. Far-UVC "cannot reach or damage living cells in the body," per the study.

Since the COVID-19 coronavirus is largely spread via airborne droplets, "it's important to have a tool that can safely inactivate the virus while it's in the air, particularly while people are around," said the study's lead author David Brenner.

The light is safe to use in places including hospitals, schools, offices, theaters, and various modes of public transportation. Far-UVC light safely kills other viruses, too, including airborne influenza.

"Anywhere that people gather indoors, far-UVC light could be used in combination with other measures, like wearing face masks and washing hands, to limit the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses," Brenner said. Read more from Columbia. Taylor Watson

two cents
Lindsey Graham advises Donald Trump to stop campaigning on his 'personality'

4:30 p.m.
graham
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is playing campaign adviser.

On Thursday, Graham offered President Trump a little advice for his 2020 re-election campaign, The Washington Post's Seung Min Kim reports.

"Just make it more about policy, and less about your personality," Graham said.

Graham, who called then-candidate Trump "a race-baiting xenophobic bigot" who should "go to hell" back in 2015 before flipping to become one of his most outspoken backers in the Senate, has been known to occasionally criticize Trump's style and political strategies.

"Being kind of attached to this lawless crowd is going to be a problem eventually," said Graham, suggesting Trump find a way to focus his message on policy priorities and boost the economy as quickly as possible.

But Trump's personality has always been at the center of his political success. He reportedly loves rallies "as a chance to deliver his message unfiltered," aides told USA Today, meaning it's not likely he plans to tone down his strategy and pivot to a policy-driven campaign any time soon.

Even so, with Trump's numbers against his Democratic competitor, Joe Biden, sinking in poll after poll, he just might need to give Graham's advice a second look. Summer Meza

school's out forever?
1st public schools announce fall reopening plans

3:27 p.m.
Empty classroom.
iStock/maroke

Back to school preparations have never come so early — or been so high stakes.

While most public school districts are still working if and how they'll be reopening this fall, a few plans have trickled out over the past week. Some will continue to offer completely virtual options come September, but a hybrid model of online and small in-person classes "is shaping up to be the most likely option," Education Week reports.

Fairfax County Public Schools in northern Virginia, one of the biggest districts in the U.S., will offer a choice between fully virtual classes and the mixed model, The Washington Post reports. Families of the district's 189,000 students will be allowed to choose between four days a week of online schooling, or two days of in-person classes paired with two days of "independent study and work." In-person students may get to come in more often if less people choose the hybrid model, the district says, but the president of the 4,000-member Fairfax Education Association declared the schools shouldn't reopen at all "until a vaccine or approved treatment is widely available."

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) rolled out statewide guidelines for the fall on Thursday, mandating masks, eating lunch in classrooms, and no less than three feet of distance between desks. The guidelines don't give a date for when those reopenings will happen, and individual districts can still decide to offer totally online or hybrid programs. And while New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has pledged to have as many students as possible back in classrooms when September rolls around, the hybrid option is still on the table for them as well. Kathryn Krawczyk

