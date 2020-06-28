10 things you need to know today: June 28, 2020

Mississippi lawmakers pass resolution setting up removal of Confederate emblem from flag

Mississippi's state House and Senate on Saturday both approved a resolution to suspend legislative deadlines and introduce a bill to commission the redesign of the state flag, which currently bears the Confederate battle emblem. Debate over the bill is expected Sunday and all signs point to it passing. Mississippi's Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has said he'll sign the bill since the "argument over the 1894 flag has become as divisive as the flag itself." The resolution calls for the immediate removal of the current flag, and a new design will be decided by a public vote in November. If rejected, the commission will try again. The move comes at a time of reappraisal of all kinds of Confederate commemoration throughout the U.S., including statues and buildings bearing Confederate leaders' names. [The Washington Post, NPR]