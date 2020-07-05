10 things you need to know today: July 5, 2020

Trump vows to defeat 'radical left' in White House Independence Day speech

Just one day after his divisive speech at Mount Rushmore, President Trump on Saturday delivered a similar Independence Day address — this time at the White House — in which he said his administration was "in the process of defeating the radical left" amid nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism, which have included efforts to remove numerous statues and monuments. "We will never allow an angry mob to tear down our statues, erase our history, indoctrinate our children, or trample on our freedoms," he said to an audience that included front-line medical workers and others central in responding to the coronavirus pandemic. Trump did touch on the pandemic in his speech, as well, defending his administration's response and expressing optimism that "we've learned to put out the flame" despite a record-setting rise in daily infections in states like Florida and Texas. [The Associated Press, The New York Times]