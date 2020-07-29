10 things you need to know today: July 29, 2020

MLB postpones all Marlins games through Sunday due to virus outbreak

Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that it was postponing all of the Miami Marlins' games through Sunday as a coronavirus outbreak spread to 15 of the team's players and two coaches. The decision affects the team's next six games, including a Tuesday home game against the Baltimore Orioles that was postponed shortly after the infections were announced when the league also scrapped the Marlins' Monday home opener against the Orioles. "It is most prudent to allow the Marlins time to focus on providing care for their players and planning their Baseball Operations for a resumption early next week," MLB said. Marlins players and staff are undergoing daily testing under quarantine in Philadelphia, where they played over the weekend, according to a statement from team CEO Derek Jeter. [ESPN]