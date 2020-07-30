10 things you need to know today: July 30, 2020

Gohmert tests positive for coronavirus, blames mask

Texas Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert tested positive for COVID-19 early Wednesday. Gohmert's infection was detected when he was tested at the White House before he was to travel to Texas with President Trump. Attorney General William Barr came into contact with Gohmert during a Tuesday hearing on Capitol Hill. Gohmert wore a mask during the much of the hearing but was later seen without one near Barr, who will undergo testing. Gohmert has frequently refused to wear a face covering on Capitol Hill. He said he had worn one frequently in recent weeks, and speculated that he might have put "some of the virus on the mask and breathed it in," which is not how doctors say COVID-19 is transmitted. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said she was "sorry" for Gohmert, "but I'm also sorry my members are concerned because he has been showing up at meetings without a mask and making a thing of it." [CNBC, The Hill]