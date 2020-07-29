Pelosi to implement new order requiring all lawmakers wear masks on House floor

During a phone call with Democrats on Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced she will require that all lawmakers wear masks while on the House floor, The Washington Post reports.

A formal announcement is expected Wednesday night. The move comes after Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) announced he has tested positive for the coronavirus. On Tuesday, Gohmert, who typically does not wear a mask around the Capitol, attended the House Judiciary Committee hearing with Attorney General William Barr.

During committee hearings, lawmakers are required to wear masks, and can only take them off when it's their turn to speak. Masks have been recommended around the Capitol, but not required, and a Democratic official told the Post that Pelosi is mulling other measures to more strictly enforce the wearing of face coverings in the Capitol complex. Catherine Garcia