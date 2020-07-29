Ruth Bader Ginsburg 'resting comfortably' after non-surgical procedure

-
Ruth Bader Ginsburg 'resting comfortably' after non-surgical procedure8:58 p.m.
Rapper Malik B., a founding member of The Roots, dies at 478:22 p.m.
Biden calls out Trump for promoting COVID-19 conspiracies: 'Stop tweeting and start doing something'7:45 p.m.
Pelosi to implement new order requiring all lawmakers wear masks on House floor6:44 p.m.
Democrats accuse Trump of 'openly endorsing segregation' with 'Suburban Lifestyle Dream' tweet5:31 p.m.
Baghdad sets record with 125-degree day5:20 p.m.
U.S. coronavirus death toll reaches 150,0004:53 p.m.
Jim Jordan explodes when asked to put on a mask, pivots to 'unmasking' of Michael Flynn4:49 p.m.
