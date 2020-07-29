See More Speed Reads
Ruth Bader Ginsburg 'resting comfortably' after non-surgical procedure

8:58 p.m.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent a non-surgical procedure Wednesday at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, and is now resting comfortably, the Supreme Court announced in a statement.

The procedure was "minimally invasive" and done to "revise a bile duct stent that was originally place at Sloan Kettering in August 2019," the court said. "According to her doctors, stent revisions are common occurrences and the procedure, performed using endoscopy and medical imaging guidance, was done to minimize the risk of future infection. The justice is resting comfortably and expects to be released from the hospital by the end of the week." 

Ginsburg, 87, announced earlier this month that she is battling a recurrence of cancer, and undergoing chemotherapy. Catherine Garcia

Rapper Malik B., a founding member of The Roots, dies at 47

8:22 p.m.
Malik B.
@mpozitolbertphotography via AP

Malik B., a co-founder of The Roots, has died, the band confirmed on Wednesday. He was 47.

The rapper's cause of death has yet to be announced. In a statement, The Roots' Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter said they wanted Malik B. to be "remembered for his devotion to Islam, his loving brotherhood, and his innovation as one of the most gifted MCs of all time."

Born Malik Basit in Philadelphia, he met Trotter while they were both students at Millersville University. Trotter and Thompson were performing as The Square Roots, and with Malik B., they became The Roots, releasing their debut album in 1993. Malik B. left the band after the release of their fourth album, 1999's Things Fall Apart, but made guest appearances on two albums that came out in the 2000s. Catherine Garcia

Biden calls out Trump for promoting COVID-19 conspiracies: 'Stop tweeting and start doing something'

7:45 p.m.
Joe Biden.
Mark Makela/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden wants President Trump to quit amplifying the voices of COVID-19 conspiracy theorists, saying on Wednesday it's time to "stop tweeting and start doing something about it, damn it."

Earlier this week, Trump promoted on Twitter a video featuring a pediatrician from Texas named Stella Immanuel, who claimed she used the drug hydroxychloroquine to treat hundreds of coronavirus patients. Studies have shown the drug does not help with COVID-19 and can cause serious side effects, and as such, Twitter removed the video because it violates the service's COVID-19 misinformation policy.

Immanuel believes, among other things, that there is alien DNA in medicine and gynecological problems are caused by people having sex in their dreams with demons. Trump on Tuesday called Immanuel "very impressive" and an "important voice," comments that Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, slammed during a virtual event with the nonprofit Unidos Action Fund.

Biden was asked about Trump's push to reopen schools amid the pandemic, despite a lack of safety measures, and he responded that Trump should "stop tweeting and start doing something about it, damn it." Referring to Immanuel, Biden suggested that Trump "stop talking about this crazy woman he talked about last night, who's an absolute disgrace." Catherine Garcia

Pelosi to implement new order requiring all lawmakers wear masks on House floor

6:44 p.m.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wearing a mask.
Alex Brandon/AFP via Getty Images

During a phone call with Democrats on Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced she will require that all lawmakers wear masks while on the House floor, The Washington Post reports.

A formal announcement is expected Wednesday night. The move comes after Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) announced he has tested positive for the coronavirus. On Tuesday, Gohmert, who typically does not wear a mask around the Capitol, attended the House Judiciary Committee hearing with Attorney General William Barr.

During committee hearings, lawmakers are required to wear masks, and can only take them off when it's their turn to speak. Masks have been recommended around the Capitol, but not required, and a Democratic official told the Post that Pelosi is mulling other measures to more strictly enforce the wearing of face coverings in the Capitol complex. Catherine Garcia

Democrats accuse Trump of 'openly endorsing segregation' with 'Suburban Lifestyle Dream' tweet

5:31 p.m.

Democrats have started calling out President Trump for both his "racist" tweet about suburbs and for assuming suburban dwellers are "as racist and elitist as he is."

In a continuation of his claims that former Vice President Joe Biden and his party want to "destroy the suburbs," Trump tweeted Wednesday that he had a big promise for "all of the people living their Suburban Lifestyle Dream." "You will no longer be bothered or financially hurt by having low income housing built in your neighborhood," Trump continued, saying he would repeal a fair housing rule that asks local governments to reduce their single-family zoning and doesn't mandate they change existing homes at all.

As Sen Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) put it, this is just another example of Trump "openly endorsing segregation."

Sen. Bob Casey (D-Penn.) performed a quick translation.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer called the whole thing "a bullhorn to racist white Americans."

And Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y) succinctly summed his fellow Democrats' points up. Kathryn Krawczyk

Baghdad sets record with 125-degree day

5:20 p.m.
Baghdad.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Baghdad, Iraq, has seen high temperatures before, but not like this.

The city recorded its two hottest days ever Tuesday and Wednesday at 125 and 124 degrees, respectively. Per The Washington Post, the situation was exacerbated by the state electricity grid failing, prompting many residents to rely on generators to power their homes. And on Monday, when temperatures reached 123 degrees, two demonstrators protesting against the lack of electricity and basic services, were shot and killed by security forces.

Several other places throughout the Middle East have experienced extraordinary temperatures this week, as well. Beirut, Lebanon, set a record at 113.7 degrees, while Damascus, Syria, tied its previous high at 114.8 degrees. Additional locations broke previous records in Saudi Arabia and Iraq, the Post reports.

In Baghdad, temperatures are supposed to hover in the same record-setting area Thursday, before dropping slightly over the weekend and into next week. The Post notes extreme heat can happen randomly and naturally, but climate change has made such instances disproportionately more likely. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

U.S. coronavirus death toll reaches 150,000

4:53 p.m.
Coronavirus warning.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center on Wednesday confirmed the United States death toll from the pandemic has reached 150,000. Lisa Lee, an infectious disease expert at Virginia Tech University, told The Wall Street Journal the figure is "staggering" and equivalent to "losing a medium-sized city."

Deaths and infections are particularly concentrated in the South and West in highly populated states like Texas, California, and Florida. The latter two states just reported 216 and 197 deaths, respectively, on Wednesday, marking the largest one-day increase since the pandemic began for both. Overall, 21 states are currently experiencing outbreaks that put them in the so-called "red zone," 28 are in the "yellow zone," and Vermont stands alone in the "green zone."

Despite the grim milestone, though, there are signs that cases are leveling off or declining in several parts of the country, suggesting that fatalities, which generally show up in the data a couple of weeks after infections, will hopefully begin a downward trend soon, as well. Tim O'Donnell

Jim Jordan explodes when asked to put on a mask, pivots to 'unmasking' of Michael Flynn

4:49 p.m.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) has successfully twisted a public health concern into a conservative conspiracy theory — but not the one of the dozens of COVID-19 conspiracies one might expect.

During a Wednesday hearing with the country's four biggest technology companies, Jordan used his questioning time to claim Google tried to help Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-Penn.) was up next, and started her questioning by saying she would pivot from "fringe conspiracy theories" to anti-trust questions. Chaos predictably ensued.

"We have the email, there is no fringe—" Jordan interrupted before committee chair Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) cut him off. "Put your mask on," Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) chimed in. Jordan then used Raskin's request to pivot to a favorite conspiracy: "You want to talk about masks? Why would the deputy secretary of the treasury unmask Michael Flynn's name?"

Jordan's outburst came just hours after Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) tested positive for COVID-19 and then walked around the House office building knowing he had it. Jordan was also reminded, albeit more gently, to put on his mask during a Tuesday hearing with Attorney General William Barr. Gohmert was also at that hearing, and one of his aides — and other Republican staffers — have since anonymously complained about the lack of mask compliance among their congressmembers. Kathryn Krawczyk

