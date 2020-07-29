Ruth Bader Ginsburg 'resting comfortably' after non-surgical procedure

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent a non-surgical procedure Wednesday at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, and is now resting comfortably, the Supreme Court announced in a statement.

The procedure was "minimally invasive" and done to "revise a bile duct stent that was originally place at Sloan Kettering in August 2019," the court said. "According to her doctors, stent revisions are common occurrences and the procedure, performed using endoscopy and medical imaging guidance, was done to minimize the risk of future infection. The justice is resting comfortably and expects to be released from the hospital by the end of the week."

Ginsburg, 87, announced earlier this month that she is battling a recurrence of cancer, and undergoing chemotherapy. Catherine Garcia