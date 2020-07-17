Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she's being treated for a 'recurrence of cancer'

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been receiving treatment following a "recurrence of cancer," she announced on Friday.

Ginsburg, who was hospitalized earlier this week to treat a "possible infection," in a statement on Friday said that she "began a course of chemotherapy (gemcitabine) to treat a recurrence of cancer" in May after a "periodic scan in February followed by a biopsy revealed lesions on my liver." Although immunotherapy initially "proved unsuccessful," Ginsburg said that chemotherapy is now "yielding positive results," and on July 7, a scan "indicated significant reduction of the liver lesions and no new disease."

"I am tolerating chemotherapy well and am encouraged by the success of my current treatment," she said. "I will continue bi-weekly chemotherapy to keep my cancer at bay, and am able to maintain an active daily routine."

Ginsburg's statement concludes by saying that she remains "fully able" to remain on the Supreme Court. The 87-year-old Supreme Court justice has battled cancer four times and in 2019 received treatment for pancreatic cancer. On Wednesday, she was hospitalized after "experiencing fever and chills," the Supreme Court said. She has since been discharged from the hospital and on Friday said her "recent hospitalizations to remove gall stones and treat an infection were unrelated" to the recurrence of cancer. Brendan Morrow