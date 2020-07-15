Ruth Bader Ginsburg is now home and 'doing well' after her hospitalization

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is out of the hospital.

Ginsburg on Wednesday was discharged from Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore and is now "at home and doing well," a Supreme Court spokesperson said.

The 87-year-old Supreme Court justice was hospitalized on Tuesday for "treatment of a possible infection" after "experiencing fever and chills," a Supreme Court spokesperson said. "She underwent an endoscopic procedure at Johns Hopkins this afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August," the spokesperson added.

Ginsburg, who has beaten cancer four times, was previously hospitalized in May to receive treatment for a gallbladder condition.

“I love my job," she said last year. "It's the best and the hardest job I have ever had. It has kept me going through four cancer battles." In January, Ginsburg said, "I'm cancer free. That's good." Brendan Morrow