Ruth Bader Ginsburg is now home and 'doing well' after her hospitalization

4:55 p.m.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is out of the hospital.

Ginsburg on Wednesday was discharged from Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore and is now "at home and doing well," a Supreme Court spokesperson said.

The 87-year-old Supreme Court justice was hospitalized on Tuesday for "treatment of a possible infection" after "experiencing fever and chills," a Supreme Court spokesperson said. "She underwent an endoscopic procedure at Johns Hopkins this afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August," the spokesperson added.

Ginsburg, who has beaten cancer four times, was previously hospitalized in May to receive treatment for a gallbladder condition.

“I love my job," she said last year. "It's the best and the hardest job I have ever had. It has kept me going through four cancer battles." In January, Ginsburg said, "I'm cancer free. That's good." Brendan Morrow

polls
NBC News/WSJ poll shows Biden with 11-point national lead over Trump

7:49 p.m.
Joe Biden.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

A new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released Wednesday afternoon shows former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, with an 11-point national lead over President Trump.

Registered voters support Biden over Trump 51 percent to 40 percent; last month, Biden was ahead of Trump by seven points, at 49 percent to 42 percent. In the combined 11 battleground states, Biden leads Trump by 12 points, at 52 percent to 40 percent.

Trump's job approval rating is at 42 percent, its lowest level in two years. A majority of voters, 54 percent, approve of how Trump is handling the economy, but just 37 percent approve of how he is handling the coronavirus pandemic.

Democratic pollster Peter Hart, whose firm conducted the survey with GOP pollster Bill McInturff, told NBC News the "atmosphere and the attitudes toward Donald Trump are the most challenging an incumbent president has faced since Jimmy Carter in 1980 and Lyndon Johnson in 1968."

Trump comes out ahead among all white voters (49 percent to 42 percent) and white people without college degrees (57 percent to 35 percent), while Biden leads among Black voters (80 percent to six percent) and women (58 percent to 35 percent).

The poll of 900 registered voters was conducted July 9 to 12, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points. Catherine Garcia

trump vs the environment
Trump weakens environmental law to speed up permits for pipelines, freeways

6:58 p.m.
The 210 freeway in Southern California.
David McNew/Getty Images

President Trump announced on Wednesday he will overhaul the 50-year-old National Environmental Policy Act, weakening it so federal infrastructure projects can be pushed through faster.

Under the law, federal agencies must consider the environmental impact of a project before it is approved, with the public and interest groups allowed to comment. Trump's new regulations limit the review time so permits for projects like power plants, pipelines, and freeways can be issued quickly, The New York Times reports. Speaking in Atlanta, Trump said there are "mountains and mountains of red tape" that block infrastructure projects, and "all of that ends today."

The oil and gas industry, construction companies, and Republican lawmakers have all decried the federal permitting process, saying it takes too long and is used by environmentalists to block projects. Two people with knowledge of the matter told the Times Trump's changes include implementing a two-year time limit for all environmental studies and eliminating the need for agencies to look at a project's indirect effects on the environment.

Brett Hartl, government affairs director for the Center for Biological Diversity, told the Times this "may be the single biggest giveaway to polluters in the past 40 years," and the Trump administration is "turning back the clock to when rivers caught fire, our air was unbreathable, and our most beloved wildlife was spiraling toward extinction." Catherine Garcia

just stop tweeting
Massive Twitter hack targets Biden, billionaires, brands and more in attempt to steal Bitcoin

5:59 p.m.

Despite what politicians, billionaires, and brands are tweeting, no one is trying to give back to the community by doubling Bitcoin you send over. The repetitive tweet is all part of a massive hack with unclear origins — and it's seemingly out of control.

Starting Wednesday afternoon, accounts belonging to Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Kanye West and others sent out a Bitcoin transaction address, promising any amount sent to it would be doubled and sent back. The hack soon spread to former Vice President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, and then, after initial tweets were deleted, another round poured onto many of the same accounts.

The hackers' Bitcoin wallet showed they'd received more than 300 transactions and more than 100,000 bitcoin as of 6 p.m. ET, though those transactions were largely unconfirmed.

It took Twitter an hour to respond to the mass hacking, and it didn't really say much. Kathryn Krawczyk

fraud
Maryland is investigating 'widespread identity theft' and $500 million in fraudulent unemployment claims

5:45 p.m.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced Wednesday that his state is investigating a "widespread identity theft" scheme that is allegedly taking advantage of pandemic-related unemployment payments and additional benefits offered by the CARES act.

The investigation has revealed more than 47,500 fraudulent unemployment claims were made, worth more than $501 million. The Maryland Department of Labor reportedly did not experience a breach of its unemployment insurance system. Instead, the state's Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson said a spike in claims out of Maryland triggered the investigation, but the federal and state governments teamed up to stop the scammers and enhance security.

Hogan added that Maryland claimants' personal information has not been compromised, and that the alleged thieves used identities from previous national data breaches. Maryland has informed other states about the scam, and it appears related efforts occurred in at least a dozen other states. Tim O'Donnell

this is rough
Biden gets widest lead yet in national poll — and there is 'no upside, no silver lining,' for Trump

5:15 p.m.
Former Vice President Joe Biden.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Quinnipiac University's Wednesday poll gives former Vice President Joe Biden his best chances yet of winning the 2020 presidential election.

Voters back Biden over President Trump 52 percent to 37 percent, up from 49 percent to 41 percent from a month ago, the national poll shows. And while things can drastically change in the next 16 weeks, "this is a very unpleasant real-time look" at Trump's probable future, Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy says.

A movement of independents to Biden's side is key to his new gains. They back the former vice president 51 percent to 34 percent, as opposed to a 43 percent to 40 percent split in Biden's favor last month. Meanwhile Trump's approval rating tanked six points from June, down to just 36 percent this month. Approval of Trump's handling of the economy has almost reversed, from 52 percent approval an 45 percent disapproval in June to 44 percent approval and 53 percent disapproval in July. Voters narrowly say they now believe Biden will handle the economy better than Trump.

Past polls have typically given Trump an advantage in one way or another, or revealed a group of voters he could potentially turn the tides with. But this time, "there is no upside, no silver lining, no encouraging trend hidden somewhere in this survey for the president," Malloy said.

Quinnipiac surveyed 1,273 registered voters from July 9–13 via cell phone and landline, with a 2.8 percent margin of error. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Black residents have died from COVID-19 at nearly 6 times the rate of white residents in D.C.

4:23 p.m.
Washington, D.C.
EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images

It's been widely reported that Black Americans are dying at a higher rate than white Americans from the coronavirus, but the disparity is particularly pronounced in the nation's capital, American Public Media reports.

The fatality rate among Washington, D.C.'s Black residents is 5.9 times higher than for white residents, the largest gap among the nation's big cities. It's double the difference in Chicago, triple New Orleans, and nearly quadruple Detroit's, all major cities that have clear disparities, per APM.

D.C. also has one one of the bigger separations between the percentage of Black residents and the percentage of Black fatalities. While Black residents make up 46 percent of the city's population, they account for 74 percent of COVID-19 deaths. Fulton County in Georgia, which is home to Atlanta, is the only large city with a more severe gap by that measure, APM notes.

A lot of the causes were likely always present in the city, and came to the forefront when the pandemic hit — Stephen Thomas, a professor of health policy and management at the University of Maryland said the only thing surprising about the racial data across the United States is "that people are surprised." But, APM reports D.C.'s government was slow to act in various situations, as well. For example, residents in predominantly Black neighborhoods east of the Anacostia River lacked an easily accessible, free coronavirus testing site, and the closest one was only open for four hours a day, three days a week — and it closed within two months. Read more at American Public Media. Tim O'Donnell

please don't do this
GOP Sen. Susan Collins wants to debate Democrat Sara Gideon 16 times

4:07 p.m.

Sen. Susan Collins' (R-Maine) oversized debate request is probably not a good sign for her campaign.

Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon won the state's Democratic primary Tuesday night to challenge Collins, and soon called for five debates between herself and Collins before the election. Collins seemed to think that was a good idea in a letter congratulating Gideon, but decided "five debates is far too limited a schedule for such an important race."

Instead, "16 live, televised, in-person debates, one in each of Maine's counties," will be appropriate, Collins suggested. "Let's have the first one this evening," she added, closing the letter with "I hope to see you in person this evening" without naming a time or place.

Collins' response reads as a joke, but it's not exactly clear why she's making it. Limited polling and fundraising numbers indicate Gideon will be giving the moderate incumbent a tight race, so Collins may simply be worried of losing the seat she's held for four terms. After all, as CNN's Manu Raju noted when President Trump tried to add more debates to his docket this fall, it's a "rule in politics" that "if you're demanding more debates, you know you're losing." Kathryn Krawczyk

