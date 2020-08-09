10 things you need to know today: August 9, 2020

Belarus heads to the polls for presidential election

Voters in Belarus cast their presidential election ballots Sunday. Longtime incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko — commonly referred to as "Europe's last dictator" — is facing Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, a former teacher. Tikhanovskaya was selected to run for the opposition after authorities cracked down on various opposition figures, including her husband who has been in jail since May. Now, Tikhanovskaya, has gone into hiding herself, her campaigns aid, after police detained several of her senior staffers in what appeared to be an attempt to intimidate the opposition ahead of the voted. The campaign made it clear, however, that the candidate did not flee Minsk, the capital, and is instead spending the night away from her home "so that she is not alone." Tikhanovskaya reportedly represents the strongest challenge to Lukashenko during his 26-year rule, and her campaign rallies saw large turnouts, even in small towns. [Deutsche Welle, CNN]