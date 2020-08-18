10 things you need to know today: August 18, 2020

States plan to sue over USPS cutbacks

More than a dozen states plan to sue the Trump administration as early as this week over cutbacks at the U.S. Postal Service that could delay mail-in voting in November, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said Monday. "We are talking with other AG offices and expecting to take action soon," Frosh said, adding that 15 to 20 Democratic attorneys general are reviewing legal arguments under consideration in one or more lawsuits. President Trump said last week he opposes agreeing to Democrats' demand for Postal Service funding in a coronavirus relief package because he said they want it to pay for universal mail-in voting. Trump denied his position amounted to election tampering and voter disenfranchisement. "No, we're not tampering," Trump told Fox News. "We want to make it run for less money, much better, always taking care of our postal workers." [Reuters]