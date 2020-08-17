See More Speed Reads
2020 poll watch
Edit

Biden enters convention with a moderately shrinking lead over Trump, polls find

7:10 a.m.
Joe Biden
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden enters his virtual nominating convention ahead of President Trump, but the race has tightened either a little bit or a lot in three polls released Sunday and Monday morning. The most dramatic shift was in CNN's poll, which had Biden leading Trump by just 4 percentage points among registered voters, 50 percent to 46 percent, down from a 14-point lead in June. In 15 battleground states, CNN and SSRS found, Biden is ahead by just 1 point, 49 percent to 48 percent.

Biden maintained a wider lead in a Washington Post/ABC News poll released Monday and a Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll on Sunday. In the Washington Post/ABC poll, Biden has a 12-point advantage among both registered voters and voting-age adults, 53 percent to 41 percent. Biden led by 15 points in the same poll in July. The WSJ/NBC recorded Biden with a 9-point lead, 50 percent to 49 percent, versus his 11-point lead last month. FiveThirtyEight gives Biden an 8.4-point lead in its polling average, 51.3 percent to 42.9; RealClearPolitics has Biden up 7.5 points, 49.8 percent to 42.3 percent.

In all three polls, voters were largely motivated by support for or opposition to Trump, and the percentage of voters paying attention to the election was historically high. Trump polls badly on his response to the COVID-19 pandemic but narrowly leads Biden on the economy and crime. Biden leads on all other issues. Trump's job approval rating ranged from 42 percent (CNN/SSRS) to 44 percent (WSJ/NBC). Biden's choice of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as his running mate got high marks in the polls.

The CNN/SSRS poll, which has swung wildly this year, was conducted Aug. 12-15 among 987 registered voters contacted by phone, and its margin of sampling error is ±4 percentage points, or ±5.4 points for the 15 battleground states. The Washington Post/ABC News poll contacted 1,001 adults including 868 registered voters by phone Aug. 12-15 and its margin of error was ±4 points for registered voters. The Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll involved 900 registered voters contacted Aug. 9-12, and its margin of error is ±3.27 points. Peter Weber

2020 democratic national convention
Edit

Experimental virtual Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday with Michelle Obama, Bernie Sanders

6:07 a.m.

The Democratic National Convention begins Monday night, conducted virtually with a mixture of prerecorded speeches, musical acts, and live-edited cut-ins from around the U.S. The convention will be condensed into two hours a night, Monday through Thursday, from 9-11 p.m. EDT; the broadcast networks will cover only the second hour, though the entire presentation will be streamed on most social media services and smart devices, plus broadcast on cable news. "Anything can happen," promised the event's producer, Ricky Kirshner. "It is not scripted, I can tell you that."

Monday night's theme is "We the People." The night's keynote will be delivered by former first lady Michelle Obama, and other featured speakers include Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio). Presumptive nominee Joe Biden will speak from Delaware on Thursday night, and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), will be the featured speaker Wednesday night. The shortened format means shorter speeches and fewer speakers. "This will be certainly different than any other convention," said DNC Chairman Thomas Perez. "You'll see fewer podiums but you'll see more people in living rooms. You'll see them on factory floors and schools and communities."

The convention will be a technically complex affair, with about 400 people working behind the scenes to mix together prerecorded content with live feeds from living rooms, national monuments, and stages, The Washington Post reports. "For a typically antiquated and long-winded event, the remade unconventional convention could set a new standard for national political gatherings, which have evolved since the 1960s from their roots as actual smoke-filled rooms where presidents were picked to suspenseless televised spectacles that even partisans struggled to justify. The new circus could also flop." Peter Weber

belarus protests
Edit

Belarus holds massive anti-government protest as opposition leader says she is ready to step in

4:48 a.m.

Belarus hosted separate and unequal rallies Sunday, with opponents of long-term President Alexander Lukashenko holding their biggest protest yet in Minsk, the capital, while a much smaller crowd gathered to hear Lukashenko vow to hold on to power and warn of foreign interference. The protesters say Lukashenko rigged the Aug. 8 presidential election — in which, according to the Central Election Commission, he won 80.1 percent of the vote, versus 10.1 percent for opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

Tikhanovskaya, who fled to Lithuania after criticizing the results, released a video Monday saying she is "ready to take responsibility and act as a national leader during this period," until new elections are held. She encouraged police and security forces to switch allegiance from the beleaguered Lukashenko, saying they would be forgiven for any brutalities committed on his orders. About 6,700 people have been arrested in the post-election protests, and many say they were tortured or threatened with rape and other crimes while detained.

With Lukashenko refusing to engage with protesters and seeking military assistance from Moscow, opposition leaders have called for escalating strikes. Workers at state-run factories walked off the job last week, and some police have come out in support of the protesters. State TV employees appear to have joined the strikes on Monday, with empty anchor desks replacing the morning news.

The government says about 65,000 people turned out to hear Lukashenko, who has been in power for 26 years. AFP puts the number loser to 10,000, and some of the attendees were reportedly state workers forced to attend. The anti-Lukashenko protest drew about 220,000 people according to independent media outlet Tut.by. Peter Weber

Nature's Nightmares
Edit

California wildfires plagued by fire tornado, record-shattering heat wave, wild lightning strikes

3:35 a.m.

California is grappling with triple-digit temperatures, a freak lightning storm in the Bay Area, and high winds, all of which are contributing to wildfires breaking out throughout the state and, on Saturday, at least one rare fire tornado in Lassen County, north of Lake Tahoe. The National Weather Service in Reno issued a first-ever fire tornado warning on Saturday, Dawn Johnson, a meteorologist at the Reno station, said Sunday.

A fire tornado is a "rare phenomenon" formed when strong winds, extreme heat, and rough terrain combine, fueled by gas from burning vegetation, Ben Gelber, a longtime meteorologist in Ohio, told The New York Times. "It's so unusual, it's a little difficult to wrap our heads around. Of course, the towering clouds created by fires, we've all seen that. But the tornadic feature or multiple fire whirls, that's just incredible." Johnson said the NWS plans to investigate the fire tornado sightings as soon as it's safe. "In this case, there's a massive wildfire burning in the same location, so the logistics are a lot more complicated."

The San Francisco Bay Area experienced nonstop lightning strikes Sunday, fueled by moisture from a tropical storm offshore. The lightning ignited spot fires in remote areas of Northern California and fueled wildfires being battled outside Los Angeles. The Lake Fire in Angeles National Forest, which has burned nearly 28 square miles, was 12 percent contained by Sunday, and the smaller fire near the L.A. suburb of Azusa was just 3 percent contained. The fire in Lassen County, with the fire tornado, was just 5 percent contained as of Sunday.

Much of California reached at least 100 degrees over the weekend, including Oakland for the first time in August, prompting rolling blackouts to prevent widespread power failures. Sacramento hit 112 degrees on Sunday, and the southwestern desert town of Needles recorded 123 degree heat on Saturday. Death Valley, the lowest and hottest place in the U.S., recorded a high of 130 degrees on Sunday, one of the hottest temperatures ever recorded on Earth — possibly the highest, The Washington Post reports, given doubts about the accuracy of century-old measurements. Peter Weber

Trump versus the USPS
Edit

Trump has reportedly fixated on the 'loser' USPS since 2017, but the mail-in ballot vendetta came from his allies

1:58 a.m.
A sign left outside Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's house
Logan Cyrus/AFP/Getty Images

"Soon after taking office in 2017, President Trump seized on the U.S. Postal Service as an emblem of the bloated bureaucracy," repeatedly calling it "a loser," The Washington Post reports, citing aides who discussed the matter with him. "Allies coddled Trump by telling him the reason he lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton in 2016 was widespread mail-in balloting fraud — a conspiracy theory for which there is no evidence — and the president's postal outrage coarsened further."

Trump himself came up with the false idea that Amazon's Jeff Bezos was "getting rich" because Amazon had been "ripping off" the Postal Service with a "sweetheart deal" on package delivery, an aide told the Post, leading to private griping among advisers who kept trying to explain to Trump that the Amazon-USPS deal was mutually beneficial. The Post adds this anecdote:

As Larry Kudlow prepared to take over for Gary Cohn as National Economic Council director in 2018, Kudlow told Cohn, "I just talked to the president and we have got to do something about this special deal Amazon has with the Postal Service," according to two former senior administration officials. ... Cohn burst out laughing and told Kudlow: "It's not my problem anymore. I've heard about this all the time since I've been here, and I've tried explaining that the post office actually competes for and wants last-mile delivery." [The Washington Post]

But now Trump's views on the Postal Service have collided with the upcoming election, to be conducted by mail to an unprecedented degree because of COVID-19. "Trump's fury with the Postal Service and mail-in balloting has become something of an obsession in recent weeks," the Post reports. "The president devotes extensive time to reading news reports and other materials about mail-in ballots, talking about the topic with his advisers and thinking about how to block such voting, according to one senior administration official."

Perhaps coincidentally, changes instituted by his new postmaster general and major Trump donor, Louis DeJoy, have led to slowed delivery and service disruptions around the U.S., as The New York Times details.

"In the 245 years of the Postal Service, no one has seen political attacks like this," James O'Rourke, a Notre Dame management professor who specializes in the USPS, tells the Post. "While for a long time we thought this was not politically driven, it's becoming increasingly transparent in recent days that this is almost entirely political." Peter Weber

Save the Mail
Edit

Pelosi calls House back into session to vote on USPS bill

12:08 a.m.
Nancy Pelosi
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Sunday night that she is calling the House back into session a few weeks early to handle the crisis at the U.S. Postal Service. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) will outline the timing to House Democrats on Monday, but Axios reports that lawmakers will travel to Washington, D.C., on Friday and convene on Saturday.

Pelosi said the starting point will be a vote on the Delivering for America Act, legislation introduced by Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) that "would prohibit the Postal Service from dialing back levels of service it had in place" on Jan. 1. She added that the House will continue to fight for action on a bill it passed in May to provide billions in emergency funding to the USPS and finance other COVID-19 responses; the Senate adjourned last week without a COVID-19 relief bill of its own.

Democratic leaders said earlier Sunday that they had asked new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and Postal Service Board of Governors Chairman Robert "Mike" Duncan to testify before the House Oversight Committee on Aug. 24 about the changes DeJoy has ordered at the USPS that have slowed mail delivery. DeJoy is a major donor to President Trump's campaigns and former Republican National Convention finance chairman; Duncan is the former head of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) Senate Leadership Fund super PAC.

"The Postal Service is a pillar of our democracy, enshrined in the Constitution and essential for providing critical services: delivering prescriptions, Social Security benefits, paychecks, tax returns, and absentee ballots to millions of Americans, including in our most remote communities," Pelosi wrote in her letter to colleagues. "Alarmingly, across the nation, we see the devastating effects of the president’s campaign to sabotage the election by manipulating the Postal Service to disenfranchise voters." Democratic lawmakers say they have been flooded with complaints about postal service delays, and Trump said last week he opposes new USPS funding because it would enable voting by mail. Peter Weber

2020 Campaign
Edit

How Trump's ex-campaign manager allowed Jared Kushner to 'rule from afar'

August 16, 2020
Jared Kushner.
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Brad Parscale is no longer President Trump's re-election campaign manager, but he had some real influence within President Trump's inner circle for some time, New York reports. That's largely because of his close relationship with the president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who apparently has a lot of detractors within the campaign.

Sources told New York that Parscale's true value to the campaign wasn't so much his skills as a political operative, but rather the fact that he seemed to always have Kushner's back. "Brad was willing to do whatever Jared said keep quiet about it," a senior White official told New York. "Brad was willing to get yelled at by the president and not say, 'Well, actually this was Jared's decision.' And Jared got to rule from afar because Brad would do whatever he said."

In turn, the source said, Parscale made a lot of money "and got to live by the pool in Florida. It was almost like this weird mutual partnership, whether they knew it or not."

But even if Parscale wasn't around, it seems unlikely Kushner would have struggled to grasp the reins of the campaign. Ultimately, Parscale got demoted and was replaced by Bill Stepien, who is also considered a Kushner ally. Per New York, "Kushner's influence is so total that, even when his proxy is removed, he's just replaced by yet another proxy." Read more at New York. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Edit

Former FDA commissioners offers provides clarity on coronavirus immunity questions

August 16, 2020

Former Food and Drug Administration Scott Gottlieb clarified some important points about the coronavirus and potential immunity during the latest edition of CBS News' Face the Nation on Sunday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its guidance, which now says people who have recovered from COVID-19 don't need to quarantine or get tested for at least three months. Gottlieb said it's likely "sterile immunity" lasts even longer, probably varying by individual between "six to 12 months," but because the virus is new, the data needed to confirm the hypothesis doesn't exist yet.

Gottlieb was less optimistic about "herd immunity," which most scientists agree settles in at around a 60 percent infection rate within a community. He said he believes the U.S. is somewhere around 8 percent nationally, while places like New York, Florida, and Texas are almost certainly higher, albeit a long way off from the target number. Still, herd immunity is not an all or nothing concept, he suggested. In New York City, for instance the 20 percent infection rate shown in seroprevalence studies should still help slow transmission rates going forward.

Lastly, Gottlieb spoke briefly about the speculation surrounding T-cell immunity, which is separate from the more frequently-discussed antibodies. Research has suggested people may have residual protection from prior exposure to other coronaviruses that cause the common cold. While it's too early to prove that for sure, Gottlieb said, if it is the case, T-cells will probably help fight off COVID-19, the disease, but won't prevent a coronavirus infection completely. That's good news for individual health, but would still pose transmission risks. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.