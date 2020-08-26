10 things you need to know today: August 26, 2020

U.N. Security Council rejects U.S. call for Iran sanctions

The president of the United Nations Security Council, Indonesia, on Tuesday dismissed a U.S. effort to trigger the revival of U.N. sanctions against Iran. Indonesia said the council was "not in the position to take further action" because there was no consensus among the 15 members. Thirteen of the council members on Friday expressed opposition to the move by the United States, which argues that the sanctions must be resumed because Iran has violated its landmark 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, although President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the agreement. The U.S. says it can trigger the enforcement process because it is named as a participant in the Security Council resolution enshrining the deal, but Russia and Iran say the U.S. action is illegal. [Reuters]