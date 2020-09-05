10 things you need to know today: September 5, 2020

Coronavirus vaccine developers to jointly pledge adherence to safety

In a draft of a joint statement, several major drug makers, including Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna, pledged not to seek government approval for their COVID-19 vaccines — many of which are already in large clinical trials — until they have been proven safe and effective, The Wall Street Journal reports. The statement is still being finalized, but could reportedly be made public as soon as next week. The Journal notes the pledge is "an unusual joint move among rivals," which comes amid concerns that the companies and the U.S. government may be rushing to approve a vaccine. "We believe this pledge will help ensure public confidence in the COVID-19 vaccines that may ultimately be approved and adherence to the rigorous scientific and regulatory process by which they are evaluated," the draft statement says. [The Wall Street Journal]