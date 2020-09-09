10 things you need to know today: September 9, 2020

AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial after volunteer falls ill

AstraZeneca announced Tuesday that it suspended a late-stage trial of its potential coronavirus vaccine to review safety data after a participant in the United Kingdom experienced a suspected serious adverse reaction. The patient is expected to recover. A company spokesperson said the temporary halt was "a routine action which has to happen whenever there is a potentially unexplained illness in one of the trials." The pharmaceutical company said in a statement that during large trials, "illnesses will happen by chance but must be independently reviewed to check this carefully" while trying to "minimize any potential impact on the trial timelines." AstraZeneca is testing the vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford, in the U.K., the United States, Brazil, and South Africa. It is considered a leading vaccine candidate, and is one of three now in Phase 3 trials in the U.S. [STAT News, The Associated Press]