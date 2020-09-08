See More Speed Reads
Solving COVID
Edit

AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial after volunteer falls ill

9:30 p.m.
AstraZeneca offices.
AP Photo/Alastair Grant

AstraZeneca on Tuesday announced it has temporarily suspended global trials of a possible COVID-19 vaccine after one of the volunteers experienced a "potentially unexplained illness."

The pharmaceutical company is testing the Oxford vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford, in the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil, and South Africa. It is one of three potential coronavirus vaccines now in Phase 3 trials in the U.S.

It is standard procedure for experimental vaccine trials to pause in order to determine if the vaccine is causing serious reactions in volunteers. AstraZeneca said in a statement that during large trials, "illnesses will happen by chance but must be independently reviewed to check this carefully. We are working to expedite the review of the single event to minimize any potential impact on the trial timelines. We are committed to the safety of our participants and the highest standards of conduct in our trials."

Earlier in the day, AstraZeneca and eight other companies, including Johnson & Johnson and Moderna, signed a pledge promising not to push for early government approval of any coronavirus vaccine. Catherine Garcia

Not funny
Edit

Cohen: Trump 'doesn't have a sense of humor,' isn't joking about being POTUS for '12 more years'

10:59 p.m.

President Trump is dead serious when he says he wants to be in the White House for 12 more years, Michael Cohen, his former personal attorney and fixer, said on Tuesday.

Cohen's new book about his time working for Trump, Disloyal: A Memoir, was published on Tuesday, and he appeared on MSNBC's The Rachel Maddow Show to discuss it. Cohen said that Trump has changed dramatically and is "not the same person I knew going back years ago. He was always gruff, he was always a certain way, but the power he now has has gone to his head."

Above all else, Trump wants to be an "autocrat," Cohen said. "He wants to be the president for life. He wants to be just like [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, just like [North Korean leader] Kim Jong Un, just like [Venezuelan President Nicolás] Maduro, just like [Saudi Crown Prince] Mohammad bin Salman. He craves this. He doesn't want to run for president, and that's why he says, 'What about 12 more years, 12 more years.' He's not joking."

Trump isn't capable of wisecracking because he "doesn't have a sense of humor," Cohen said. "He doesn't laugh, he doesn't tell jokes, he doesn't have a sense of humor. He means it when he says it." Cohen likened Trump to being a "cult leader," and said he wrote Disloyal in an attempt to "really open the eyes of the 38 percent, the base of his, that no matter what Donald Trump does, it's acceptable to them. He doesn't care and they don't care. He wasn't joking again when he said that he could kill somebody on 5th Avenue and get away with it. He means it." Catherine Garcia

'he didn't want to spend the money'
Edit

Michael Cohen says Trump lied about sending investigators to Hawaii to look into Obama's birth certificate

10:36 p.m.
Michael Cohen.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

President Trump was lying when he claimed in 2011 that he had paid private investigators to go to Hawaii to dig up information on former President Barack Obama's birth certificate, Michael Cohen, Trump's former personal lawyer and fixer, told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on Tuesday.

In his new book, Disloyal: A Memoir, Cohen writes about Trump pushing the baseless claim that Obama was not actually born in Hawaii. Cohen told Maddow that by talking endlessly about the conspiracy theory, Trump "saw that his poll numbers and his popularity and the number of times that he's gracing the cover of the newspaper is increasing." Trump didn't actually believe any of it, Cohen said, but "he doesn't care what he says, he doesn't care who gets hurt, so long as he wins."

After Trump claimed to have sent private investigators to Hawaii, he declared that they couldn't "believe what they're finding." Later, Trump refused to share what the PIs allegedly uncovered, telling CNN's Anderson Cooper it wasn't "appropriate" to reveal their discoveries and letting ABC News' George Stephanopoulos know "it's none of your business right now."

"He never sent anybody anywhere, he just said it and everybody sort of bought into it," Cohen said. "Of course Donald Trump sent somebody, he's rich, right, who wouldn't send somebody if you wanted to prove your point. Well, Donald Trump didn't do it because he didn't want to spend the money and he didn't believe it. His hatred for Barack Obama is plain and simple: He's Black, he went to Harvard Law, he graduated the top of his class, he's incredibly articulate, and he's all the things that Donald Trump wants to be, and he just can't handle it." Catherine Garcia

Breaking news
Edit

DOJ moves to defend Trump in E. Jean Carroll defamation suit

8:40 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The Department of Justice on Tuesday moved to take over President Trump's defense in a defamation suit filed by author E. Jean Carroll, who accused Trump of raping her in a Manhattan department store dressing room during the 1990s.

Carroll sued Trump last year after he called her a liar and claimed that he had never met her before. In court papers, Justice Department lawyers said that they should be able to replace Trump's private attorneys because he made his comments about Carroll while in office. The DOJ cited the Federal Tort Claims Act, which is an extremely unusual move, University of Texas law professor Steve Vladeck told The New York Times, adding that lawyers for the government have never before tried to use the law to include the actions of a president conducted before they took office.

Last month, a New York judge ruled that Carroll could go forward with her suit, after Trump attempted to temporarily halt the proceedings. Carroll's lawyers have asked that Trump provide a DNA sample, in order to check if any of his genetic material is on the dress Carroll said she wore during the alleged incident.

In a statement, Carroll's attorney, Roberta A. Kaplan, said the Justice Department's motion is "shocking" and Trump's "effort to wield the power of the U.S. government to evade responsibility for his private misconduct is without precedent and shows even more starkly how far he is willing to go to prevent the truth from coming out." Catherine Garcia

under construction
Edit

White House Rose Garden, South Lawn under repair following damages sustained during RNC

8:00 p.m.
The White House Rose Garden.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Crews have been hard at work at the White House to replace sod on the South Lawn and in the Rose Garden that was damaged during the Republican National Convention last month.

The Washington Post reports that President Trump's re-election campaign is paying for the repairs, and White House spokesman Judd Deere confirmed the "sod is being replaced at no cost to taxpayers. Additionally, there has been other planned infrastructure work taking place on the south grounds."

On Aug. 25, first lady Melania Trump spoke before a crowd of supporters in the Rose Garden, and a White House official told the Post crews tried to protect the grass by placing turf on top of it. Two nights later, the president formally accepted the GOP nomination from a massive stage on the South Lawn, in front of 1,500 seated supporters. The area was also filled with giant television screens and large spotlights, which was brought in on heavy equipment.

Typically, outdoor news conferences are held in the Rose Garden, but on Monday, Trump addressed reporters from the North Portico of the White House, to keep journalists away from seeing one of the areas being worked on, the Post reports. Officials have not said how much the repairs will cost. Catherine Garcia

End of an Era
Edit

Keeping Up With the Kardashians to end after Season 20

6:47 p.m.
Members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Keeping Up With the Kardashians will air its 20th and final season in early 2021, the Kardashian-Jenner family and E! announced Tuesday.

The show's 19th season will premiere on Sept. 17. On Twitter, Kim Kardashian West said it is "with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up With the Kardashians." She thanked fans for their support and said she is "so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched," adding that "the show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever."

The first episode of the reality series aired on Oct. 14, 2007, and since then, hundreds of episodes have been filmed and a dozen spin-offs have been launched. The show followed the Kardashian-Jenner clan through weddings, divorces, births, deaths, rivalries, Playboy photo shoots, ugly cries, and vacations where $75,000 diamond earrings were lost in the ocean and then miraculously found. Catherine Garcia

nfl drama
Edit

Why Dan Snyder might be 'in real danger' of losing the Washington Football Team

6:14 p.m.
Dan Snyder.
Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

It's no secret that fans of the NFL's Washington Football Team are not crazy about their owner Dan Snyder, whose two decades overseeing the team have produced paltry on-field results and several off-the-field issues, including, most recently, a reckoning with the team's former nickname and allegations of widespread sexual harassment within the organization. The NFL has since launched an investigation into the latter.

The thing is, it's Snyder's team, so if he is to lose ownership, the pressure will either have to come from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell or a consensus among the league's other owners. Both of those pathways could happen, New York Times correspondent Mark Leibovich, who has written a book on the NFL, told The Washingtonian in an interview published Tuesday about Snyder's future.

Leibovich noted that most owners are not fond of Snyder (save for, strangely, Jerry Jones, even though he runs Washington's arch-rival Dallas Cowboys) and the "league would love an excuse to get rid of him." For years, Snyder and the team formerly-known as the Washington Redskins reeled in a good amount of money for the league, though, so it wasn't in the cards. But the recent scandals may outweigh the dollars at this point.

Additionally, Leibovich said, Goodell "seems to be going through a period of ... accentuated wokeness, which seems somewhat sincere," there are far more women who own NFL teams now, and women are "an incredibly important fan group," so the days of owners and franchises getting away with sexual harassment with minimal punishment may be a thing of the past.

Leibovich said he believes that those factors give Snyder a 50-50 chance of holding onto the team, putting him "in real danger" of being forced to sell. Read the full interview at The Washingtonian. Tim O'Donnell

the return
Edit

Ellen DeGeneres says she's coming back for a new season, and 'yes, we're gonna talk about it'

5:44 p.m.
Comedian Ellen DeGeneres attends the 26th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 21, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Ellen DeGeneres is returning for a new season, and she's set to discuss the elephant in the room.

On Tuesday, DeGeneres announced that her talk show will return for its eighteenth season on Sept. 21, The Wrap reports. This comes as the host has been under fire while facing complaints about the workplace culture at her show.

"I can't wait to get back to work and back to our studio," DeGeneres said on Tuesday. "And, yes, we're gonna talk about it."

In July, BuzzFeed News interviewed one current and 10 former employees of The Ellen DeGeneres Show who alleged they "faced racism, fear, and intimidation" while working there, and BuzzFeed also later reported that "sexual harassment and misconduct by top executive producers runs rampant" at the show, according to dozens of former staffers. An investigation into the show's workplace culture was launched in July, and in August, three top producers were ousted.

DeGeneres apologized to her staff in July, saying, "On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness — no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case."

A number of celebrities have come to DeGeneres' defense during the scandal, and according to the Tuesday announcement, the host will be joined during her first week back by Tiffany Haddish, Kerry Washington, Alec Baldwin, and Chrissy Teigen. Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.