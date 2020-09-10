10 things you need to know today: September 10, 2020

Trump says he wanted to 'play down' deadliness of coronavirus

President Trump privately acknowledged in February that he knew the coronavirus pandemic posed a serious public health threat, even as he publicly said it was no worse than a seasonal flu and would soon disappear, according to a new book by Washington Post associated editor Bob Woodward. "You just breathe the air and that's how it's passed," Trump said in a Feb. 7 call, according to Woodward. "It's also more deadly than even your strenuous flu ... This is deadly stuff." Woodward wrote that Trump made the remark 10 days after being told by National Security Adviser Robert C. O'Brien in a briefing that the pandemic would "be the biggest national security threat you face in your presidency." Trump told Woodward he knew the danger but "wanted to always play it down" to avoid creating a panic. [The Washington Post]