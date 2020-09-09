See More Speed Reads
Trump said he wanted to 'play down' coronavirus risk in March despite knowing it's 'deadly stuff'

President Trump at a coronavirus task force hearing.
NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump always knew COVID-19 was dangerous, but admittedly didn't want to tell Americans that.

Trump talked to The Washington Post's Bob Woodward for Woodward's forthcoming book Rage back during in the early days of the coronavirus' arrival stateside. Trump knew the virus was "deadly stuff" back in early February, he said in a call at the time, but told Woodward on March 19 he wanted to "play it down," a preview of Rage published Wednesday reveals.

Trump had been getting intelligence briefings on the coronavirus months before it was confirmed to have arrived in the U.S. In one briefing on Jan. 28, National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien told Trump the virus "will be the biggest national security threat you face in your presidency," Woodward reports. Others in the room agreed, comparing this virus to the pandemic of 1918. Trump recounted what he'd learned from the COVID-19 briefings to Woodward in a Feb. 7 call, acknowledging it's "more deadly than even your strenuous flu."

But at the same time, Trump was downplaying the seriousness of COVID-19 to the nation, accusing the media of hyping it up to panic markets. It took him weeks to start admitting how deadly the virus actually is, though he has downplayed its spread and mortality rate in the U.S. to this day. And in March, Trump told Woodward point blank that this was always part of his strategy: "I wanted to always play it down," he said. Read more at The Washington Post. Kathryn Krawczyk

Fauci reportedly slammed Trump's leadership as 'rudderless' behind his back — and criticized him to his face too

President Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci has largely avoided harsh critiques of President Trump in public, seemingly to avoid getting on Trump's bad side as the COVID-19 pandemic rages. But behind closed doors, the nation's top coronavirus expert hasn't been afraid to call out the president's false statements — and has been even more critical of Trump behind his back, The Washington Post's Bob Woodward reports.

In a preview of Woodward's forthcoming book Rage published Wednesday, Woodward recounts Fauci's intense criticism of Trump to other coronavirus committee leaders. He described Trump as "on a separate channel" during meetings, saying "his attention span is like a minus number," Woodward reports. Fauci also reportedly called Trump's leadership "rudderless," and said "his sole purpose is to get re-elected."

But it's not as if Fauci is afraid to tell Trump what he's doing wrong to his face. In an Oval Office meeting after Trump spread falsehoods during a news briefing, Fauci said to everyone in the room that "we can't let the president be out there being vulnerable, saying something that's going to come back and bite him," Woodward reports. Vice President Mike Pence, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and senior adviser Stephen Miller all "tensed up at once," as they were "surprised Fauci would talk to Trump that way," the Post writes.

Fauci has reportedly taken particular issue with Kushner throughout the pandemic, as he has reportedly tried to move Trump away from governing during the crisis and toward campaigning. Read more at The Washington Post. Kathryn Krawczyk

Trump told Bob Woodward the U.S. has an 'incredible' new secret nuclear weapons system

President Trump's admission that he downplayed the coronavirus threat earlier this year despite understanding the pathogen's dangers is one of the more staggering revelations in Bob Woodward's forthcoming book about the president. But not to be lost among the fallout from that is the fact that Trump reportedly disclosed a secret new nuclear weapons to Woodward, The Washington Post reports.

"I have built a nuclear — a weapons system that nobody's ever had in this country before," Trump told Woodward, while reportedly discussing how close the U.S. and North Korea had come to war in 2017. "We have stuff that you haven't seen or heard about. We have stuff that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and [Chinese President] Xi [Jinping] have never heard about before. There's nobody — what we have is incredible."

Trump is known for the occasional, exaggerated boast, but this is apparently the real deal. Woodward reports that anonymous sources confirmed the U.S. military does have a new secret weapons system, but they did not provide any details about it. They were also reportedly taken aback by Trump's willingness to disclose the information. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

White House insists Trump didn't downplay COVID-19. He told Bob Woodward, 'I wanted to always play it down.'

President Trump may have admitted that he intentionally downplayed the threat of COVID-19, but that isn't stopping the White House from claiming he didn't.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany during a briefing on Wednesday afternoon took questions from reporters about new revelations from Bob Woodward's upcoming book, Rage, and she insisted in response to one question, "The president never downplayed the virus."

This is despite the fact that Woodward taped a conversation with Trump from March 19 in which the president admits he did just that, and the audio from the conversation has been publicly released.

"To be honest with you, I wanted to always play it down," Trump told Woodward. "I still like playing it down because I don't want to create a panic."

Trump also told Woodward in February that COVID-19 is "more deadly than even your strenuous flus," even though he would later compare COVID-19 to the flu.

McEnany on Wednesday argued that Trump did "what leaders do" by expressing "calm" and that he "never lied to the American public." In response, one reporter, pointing to Trump's claims that COVID-19 would disappear, said to McEnany during the briefing, "It's one thing as a public figure not to try to incite panic. It's a very different thing, respectfully, to lie and mislead the American people about a crisis that has claimed nearly 200,000 American lives." Brendan Morrow

New York Times investigation sheds more light on bribery, corruption at Beirut port that set stage for deadly blast

A new investigation by The New York Times has shed more light on the corruption in Beirut that set the stage for the fatal blast last month that killed nearly 200 people.

There have been numerous reports about how officials ignored warnings regarding the 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a port hangar for years. But the Times reveals that even the Russian businessman who chartered the ship that originally carried the explosive material in 2013 sent a cautionary email about the cargo, and a law firm seeking to repatriate the ship's crew to Russia and Ukraine flagged an ominous Wikipedia entry for the port's general manager.

But the "entrenched culture culture of corruption at the port," where Lebanon's competing political factions all have a stake proved too powerful to overcome. Multiple port employees, customs officials, and shipping agents told the Times that little moves into the port without bribes being paid to multiple parties, including customs inspectors, port security, and even the Ministry of Social Affairs, which Lebanon's politically connected class reportedly bribes to allow explicitly fraudulent claims. For example, a 3-month old child with Down Syndrome was granted a disability exemption so someone could import a luxury car tax free.

In short, the blast was a symptom of a longstanding problem. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Daisy Ridley says Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker's twist 'kept changing,' apparently up into filming

Always in motion is the future, Yoda once said — and evidently, so was the Star Wars sequel trilogy's most important reveal.

Daisy Ridley in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week discussed the major twist in last year's The Rise of Skywalker that her character, Rey, is the granddaughter of Emperor Palpatine. Rey's parentage was a key question when the new series of movies began with Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but as Ridley explained, the final answer was hardly set in stone from the start.

"At the beginning, there was toying with an Obi-Wan connection," Ridley said. "There were different versions, and then it really went to that she was no one. And then it came to Episode IX, and [director] J.J. [Abrams] pitched me the film and was like 'Oh, yeah. Palpatine's granddaddy.' And I was like, 'Awesome.' And then two weeks later, he was like, 'Oh, we're not sure.' So it kept changing."

In fact, it seems the reveal wasn't completely set by the time Abrams started shooting the movie, as Ridley continued that even during filming, "I wasn't sure what the answer was going to be."

The Rise of Skywalker's Rey reveal was criticized by some Star Wars fans, especially because it walked back the answer presented in the previous film, The Last Jedi, that her parents were not anybody of significance. Ridley's comments only led to more criticism among this group of fans that the new series of movies wasn't planned out from the start — although to be fair, given that the original Star Wars trilogy saw Luke Skywalker kiss Leia Organa, only for her to be revealed as his sister in the very next film, planning story beats out was hardly George Lucas' strong suit, either. Brendan Morrow

Fauci acknowledges it's 'frustrating' to see Trump hold in-person rallies without mask mandates

Dr. Anthony Fauci wants Americans to get even more comfortable with masks.

The country's top coronavirus expert talked to CBS News' Gayle King on Wednesday, and she asked Fauci if it's "frustrating" to see Trump "hold these massive rallies where people are not wearing masks, including the president himself." "Yes, it is," Fauci answered. "We want to set an example" because public health measures — wearing masks, holding events outdoors, physical distance, avoiding crowds — "turn around surges and prevent us from getting surges" in COVID-19 cases, Fauci continued. "I certainly would like to see a universal wearing of masks," he added.

Fauci's comments came after Trump's Tuesday rally in North Carolina, where a lot of attendees were pictured without masks on. Kathryn Krawczyk

Edit

Biden is holding onto his leads in midwestern swing states — but barely

Less than two months from election day, polls are predicting a narrow win for Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

The 2020 race will largely come down to a handful swing states, including typically blue midwestern states that President Trump surprisingly won in 2016. Biden continues to hold on to most of those tossup contests and the national vote in a handful of polls released this week, with neither side of the race gaining a decisive advantage after last month's party conventions.

A collection of Morning Consult polls released Wednesday shows 11 states' opinions on the 2020 contest have remained consistent from before the conventions. Biden did build a few points of support in Michigan and Wisconsin, and even took over the lead from Trump in Arizona. Meanwhile Trump gained a few points of support in Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, though all these changes were within the polls' margins of error ranging from 2–4 percentage points. An NBC News/Marist poll out Wednesday meanwhile gives Biden a sizeable 9-point lead in Pennsylvania.

In southern states, including those that typically go red, the presidential contest remains neck and neck. Biden and Trump are statistically tied in Georgia, Texas, and North Carolina, while Biden has a thin 5-point advantage in Florida, per the Morning Consult poll. An NBC News poll released Tuesday painted a bleaker picture for Biden in Florida, giving the two presidential candidates equal standing as Trump wins over Latino voters.

Morning Consult surveyed 18,465 likely voters across the 11 states from Aug. 29-Sept. 7. NBC News/Marist surveyed 1,147 likely Pennsylvania voters with a 4.4 point margin of error. Kathryn Krawczyk

