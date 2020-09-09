-
Trump said he wanted to 'play down' coronavirus risk in March despite knowing it's 'deadly stuff'1:20 p.m.
-
Fauci reportedly slammed Trump's leadership as 'rudderless' behind his back — and criticized him to his face too2:29 p.m.
-
Trump told Bob Woodward the U.S. has an 'incredible' new secret nuclear weapons system2:27 p.m.
-
White House insists Trump didn't downplay COVID-19. He told Bob Woodward, 'I wanted to always play it down.'2:17 p.m.
-
New York Times investigation sheds more light on bribery, corruption at Beirut port that set stage for deadly blast12:42 p.m.
-
Daisy Ridley says Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker's twist 'kept changing,' apparently up into filming12:13 p.m.
-
Fauci acknowledges it's 'frustrating' to see Trump hold in-person rallies without mask mandates11:58 a.m.
-
Biden is holding onto his leads in midwestern swing states — but barely11:25 a.m.
1:20 p.m.