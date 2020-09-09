-
Over 500,000 children have tested positive for COVID-19 in the U.S.10:43 a.m.
Biden is holding onto his leads in midwestern swing states — but barely11:25 a.m.
The Trump campaign is trying to raise expectations for Joe Biden's debate performance11:01 a.m.
Far-right Norwegian politician nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize for the 2nd time10:06 a.m.
More than half of households in 4 largest U.S. cities struggled financially during pandemic, poll shows9:51 a.m.
U.S. to reduce number of troops in Iraq to 3,0009:40 a.m.
Biden seems to be benefiting from the lack of 3rd party enthusiasm9:30 a.m.
The Academy's new Oscars inclusion requirements appear fairly 'easy to meet'8:16 a.m.
