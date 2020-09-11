10 things you need to know today: September 11, 2020

U.S. marks 9/11 anniversary in ceremonies altered by pandemic

Americans are marking the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks with gatherings at New York's World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Family members will be on hand as they have been every year to honor the nearly 3,000 people who died, but the ceremonies this year will be altered, with fewer people due to precautions to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus. Bells will toll in New York City as in previous years, but instead of a rotation of people reading the names of those who died, a recorded list will be broadcast over loudspeakers. There will be no platform at Ground Zero for speeches from dignitaries, but Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, and Vice President Mike Pence are expected to make appearances. [The New York Times]