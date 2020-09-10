See More Speed Reads
climate change is real and it's happening
Edit

California's August Complex fire is now the largest wildfire in state history

5:39 p.m.
A burned store in Butte County.
JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

California hit a disastrous milestone Thursday as wildfires continue to torch the west coast.

The August Complex fire burning in northern California became the largest fire in state history Thursday as it encompassed 471,185 acres in the Mendocino National Forest. It beat the record 459,000 acres burned during the Mendocino Complex fire in the same forest two years ago, and continues to rage largely uncontained as the state's third and fourth largest fires burn too.

As of Thursday, the August Complex — a combination of 37 fires that all merged together — is 24 percent contained, says the National Wildfire Coordinating Group. Meanwhile the SCU Lightning Complex outside San Jose has burned 396,624 acres and is 97 percent contained, making it the third largest fire in state history. The LNU Lightning Complex north of San Francisco has burned 363,220 acres and is 94 percent contained, putting it at the No. 4 spot in state history.

Fires raging across California have killed at least 12 people and destroyed 3,900 structures, officials told the Los Angeles Times. Still, scientists warn the most dangerous effects of the wildfires are likely the smog they're casting throughout some of America's most populous metropolitan areas.

Oregon is meanwhile undergoing its most intense fires in history as well. Gov. Kate Brown (D) said Thursday that 900,000 acres have burned throughout the state in the past week — nearly twice as much than what typically burns in a year. The five largest fires, each larger than 100,000 acres, are barely contained at all. Kathryn Krawczyk

'disgraceful'
Edit

Kate Winslet says she regrets working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski: 'What the f--- was I doing?'

5:42 p.m.
Actress Kate Winslet attends The Dressmaker premiere during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 14, 2015 in Toronto, Canada.
Mike Windle/Getty Images

Kate Winslet has some major regrets about working with both Woody Allen and Roman Polanski.

The actress opened up in an interview with Vanity Fair on Thursday about having starred in movies directed by Allen, whose daughter has accused him of sexual abuse, and Polanski, who fled the United States after pleading guilty to unlawful sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old.

"It's like, what the f--- was I doing working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski?" Winslet told Vanity Fair. "It's unbelievable to me now how those men were held in such high regard, so widely in the film industry and for as long as they were. It's f---ing disgraceful."

In 2017, Winslet starred in Allen's Wonder Wheel, which was released the fall that the sexual abuse allegations against Harvey Weinstein were coming to light. She also starred in Polanski's Carnage in 2011. Asked about the allegations against Allen in 2017, Winslet sparked controversy by telling The New York Times, "As the actor in the film, you just have to step away and say, I don't know anything, really, and whether any of it is true or false." She added, "Woody Allen is an incredible director. So is Roman Polanski. I had an extraordinary working experience with both of those men, and that's the truth."

Later, Winslet in 2018 expressed "bitter regrets" over having worked with some "individuals with whom I wish I had not." She told Vanity Fair on Thursday that she must "take responsibility for the fact that I worked with" Allen and Polanski, adding, "I'm grappling with those regrets but what do we have if we aren't able to just be f---ing truthful about all of it?" Brendan Morrow

coronavirus consequences
Edit

World's largest pork producer fined $13,000 after 4 workers died from factory coronavirus outbreak

4:39 p.m.
Smithfield foods.
KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images

The world's largest pork producer has been charged a miniscule fraction of its annual sales after its workers contracted and died from COVID-19.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced Thursday it would fine Smithfield Foods $13,494 for "failing to protect employees from exposure to the coronavirus." That's the maximum fine allowed by law, but doesn't quite measure up to the fact that Smithfield's outbreak killed four people and hospitalized 43 more, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports.

Smithfield's South Dakota planet was home to one of the largest coronavirus outbreaks in the country, and in April, accounted for more than half of COVID-19 cases in the whole state. It took hundreds of workers getting sick for the plant to even temporarily shut down. Smithfield workers eventually sued the company, alleging it failed to provide protective equipment, made people work in close conditions, didn't give workers time to wash their hands, discouraged sick leave, and failed to test and contact trace workers — all of which further contributed to the spread.

At least 1,294 of the plant's 3,700 workers eventually contracted coronavirus, Thursday's OSHA release said. A total of 43 people had to go to the hospital, and four employees died of the disease. Smithfield foods brought in more than $13 billion in revenue in 2016, meaning this fine will cost them just .000001 percent of what they'll likely make again this year. "It's not even a slap on the wrist," David Michaels, who headed OSHA during the Obama administration, told Reuters. Kathryn Krawczyk

This just in
Edit

Microsoft says hackers from Russia, China, and Iran have 'stepped up their efforts' to target the 2020 election

4:39 p.m.
The logo of French headquarters of American multinational technology company Microsoft, is pictured outside on March 6, 2018 in Issy-Les-Moulineaux, a Paris' suburb.
GERARD JULIEN/AFP via Getty Images

Hackers from Russia, China, and Iran have set their sights on the 2020 presidential election, including Russian hackers behind attacks in 2016, Microsoft has announced.

On Thursday, Microsoft said it has in recent weeks "detected cyberattacks targeting people and organizations involved in the upcoming presidential election," including "unsuccessful attacks" on people associated with the campaigns of both President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Microsoft laid out in a blog post how Russian hackers who have been identified as being responsible for attacks on the 2016 Democratic presidential campaign have attacked "more than 200 organizations," including political campaigns and parties, and that since 2016, their tactics have "evolved."

Additionally, Microsoft said Chinese hackers have attacked "high-profile individuals associated with the election," including people associated with Biden's campaign and at least one person formerly associated with the Trump administration, and Iranian hackers have attacked personal accounts of people associated with Trump's campaign. Most of the attacks were "detected and stopped," the company said.

The Washington Post reports that the Republican National Committee was "unsuccessfully targeted," but that it's "unclear by which country."

"We think Russian military intelligence poses the greatest foreign threat to the elections,” John Hultquist, intelligence analysis director at the cybersecurity firm FireEye, told the Post. "It's concerning to find them targeting organizations associated with campaigns again."

Microsoft said the activity "makes clear that foreign activity groups have stepped up their efforts targeting the 2020 election." Brendan Morrow

khashoggi cover-up
Edit

Trump bragged to Woodward about protecting Saudi crown prince after Khashoggi killing: 'I saved his ass'

2:52 p.m.
Jamal Khashoggi.
YASIN AKGUL/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump was seemingly happy the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi eventually faded from the spotlight. In fact, as Trump tells Bob Woodward, it was his doing.

Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in late 2018, seemingly on the order of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. His disappearance sparked unified outrage, including from both sides of the aisle in Congress; Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), usually a staunch ally of Trump, led the charge to hold the crown prince responsible for Khashoggi's killing. But nearly two years later, not much has happened.

As Trump tells Woodward in the veteran journalist's forthcoming book Rage, that's exactly what he wanted to happen, Business Insider reports via a copy of the book. "I saved his ass," Trump reportedly said of bin Salman in 2018. "I was able to get Congress to leave him alone. I was able to get them to stop."

And in a conversation with Woodward in January of this year, Trump still declined to hold bin Salman accountable for the killing. "He will always say that he didn't do it," Trump told Woodward. So Woodward asked Trump if he believed bin Salman ordered the murder. "No, he says that he didn't do it," Trump continued. "He says very strongly that he didn't do it," before pivoting to discuss how Saudi Arabia spends billions of dollars on U.S. goods every year.

Khashoggi was a Saudi journalist based in the U.S. He wrote for The Washington Post, and often criticized the Saudi government. He went to the consulate in 2018 to get documents for his upcoming marriage, and was likely killed not long after he went inside. Kathryn Krawczyk

tick tock
Edit

TikTok reportedly 'likely' to miss deadline for sale but could get more time

2:31 p.m.
In this photo illustration, the social media application logo, TikTok is displayed on the screen of an iPhone on an American flag background on August 3, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

TikTok's owners reportedly aren't likely to sell the app's U.S. operations prior to the deadline set by President Trump — but they may end up getting more time to do so.

ByteDance is "likely to miss" the Trump administration's upcoming deadline to sell TikTok's U.S. operations, but the administration is "considering whether to give more time" to the company, Bloomberg reported on Thursday. Trump reportedly hasn't yet been presented with the decision.

Trump previously said he would ban the Chinese-owned TikTok in the United States due to national security concerns unless its U.S. operations were sold to an American company; in August, he threatened to shut TikTok down in the U.S. unless a deal is reached by Sept. 15. But Bloomberg notes there's some confusion about what the actual deadline is, considering a ban Trump signed sets a deadline of Sept. 20, and another order he issued suggests a deadline of beyond Nov. 3.

TikTok has been in negotiations with Microsoft and Oracle, but according to Bloomberg, "new Chinese regulations complicated negotiations," with Chinese officials telling ByteDance they must submit information for approval that will take time to review. Bloomberg also reports it's still possible that ByteDance "pulls out of a sale altogether," and earlier this week, The Wall Street Journal reported that ByteDance was discussing with U.S. officials ways to "avoid a full sale." Brendan Morrow

live from new york
Edit

SNL is returning to its studio for the 1st live episode since March

1:56 p.m.

For the first time in months, SNL will soon be live from New York.

NBC announced on Thursday that Saturday Night Live will return on Oct. 3 with its first live episode since March, The New York Times reports. The season premiere will bring SNL back to its New York studio, although NBC didn't say who the host or musical guest will be.

SNL last aired a live episode from its studio in Rockefeller Center on March 7, but after the coronavirus crisis largely shut down the entertainment industry shortly after, the show finished its season with several pre-recorded episodes that were filmed from cast members' respective houses.

The official SNL Twitter page celebrated the news on Thursday with a brief video welcoming viewers back to its iconic set.

This comes after other shows that broadcast out of New York, including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, also returned to their studios for the first time in months, though doing so with no audience. When the SNL season gets underway, expect an opening sketch based around the first 2020 presidential debate, which will be held the week of the premiere. Brendan Morrow

it's happening again
Edit

Treasury sanctions Ukrainian who worked with Giuliani for allegedly helping Russia undermine 2020 election

1:20 p.m.

The U.S. Treasury Department has issued sanctions against a Ukrainian lawmaker who tried to spread damaging misinformation about Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

On Thursday, the Treasury sanctioned Andriy Derkach and three Russians, declaring that he "has been an active Russian agent for over a decade" and aided a Russian "attempt to undermine the upcoming 2020 U.S. presidential election." It adds to evidence that Russia is trying to interfere in this year's election much like it did in 2016, and once again, that it's trying to help President Trump.

The intelligence community has long known Derkach is closely tied to Russia, Politico notes. The Treasury solidified that Thursday by saying Derkach has held "close connections with the Russian Intelligence Services," and that together with other agents, has "employ[ed] manipulation and deceit to attempt to influence elections in the United States and elsewhere around the world."

Last year, Derkach got close with the Trump administration by meeting with Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani in Kyiv as Giuliani tried to dig up dirt on Biden and his son Hunter Biden. The Treasury alluded to Derkach's anti-Biden efforts on Thursday, saying in a statement that he "cultivat[ed] false and unsubstantiated narratives" about U.S. officials in the 2020 election and spread them through "audio tapes and other unsupported information." Kathryn Krawczyk

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.