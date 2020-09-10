See More Speed Reads
R.I.P.
Edit

Diana Rigg, The Avengers and Game of Thrones star, dies at 82

10:51 a.m.
English actress Diana Rigg poses for a photo session during the 2nd edition of the Cannes International Series Festival (Canneseries) on April 5, 2019 in Cannes, southern France.
JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images

Diana Rigg, the actress known for her roles in movies and TV shows like The Avengers, Game of Thrones, and On Her Majesty's Secret Service, has died at 82.

Rigg's death was confirmed to BBC News by her agent on Thursday, who said she "died peacefully early this morning" while "at home with her family who have asked for privacy at this difficult time."

Rigg rose to fame after starring as Emma Peel in the classic British series The Avengers beginning in 1965. "Sexy, resourceful and self-assured — with a deadly knowledge of self-defense — Rigg's character became an icon for the growing feminist movement," BBC writes. In 1969, she starred in the James Bond film On Her Majesty's Secret Service as "Bond girl" Tracy di Vicenzo, and in the 2010s, she played Olenna Tyrell on Game of Thrones, on which she was given one of the most memorable final scenes in the series' run.

Outside of film and television, Rigg was known for her stage work as well, and she won the Tony for Best Actress in a Play in 1994 for her role in Medea. She was also nominated for numerous Emmys, including for The Avengers and Game of Thrones, and she won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Special for Rebecca in 1997, Variety notes.

"It was my great joy and privilege to have known Diana Rigg," actor and writer Mark Gatiss tweeted. "...Flinty, fearless, fabulous. There will never be another."

Director Edgar Wright, who cast Rigg in his upcoming movie Last Night in Soho, also wrote, "It was beyond a thrill to work with her on her final film. She exceeded all my highest expectations, so blazingly talented, fiery and funny. Miss you already Dame D." Brendan Morrow

the kelly refile
Edit

Megyn Kelly launches her own company, Devil May Care Media

12:07 p.m.
Megyn Kelly attends the NBCUniversal 2017 Upfront on May 15, 2017 in New York City.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Almost two years after her ouster from NBC, Megyn Kelly is back with a company of her own.

The former Fox News and NBC anchor announced on Thursday that she's launching an independent media company called Devil May Care Media, as well as a podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, Variety reports.

"With Devil May Care Media, I answer only to my audience and my conscience," Kelly said. "Those who like what I have to say will find the experience deeply rewarding. Those who don’t can look elsewhere. The point is to give the audience authentic content that goes places where traditional media can't or — more often — won't."

Kelly's announcement said this company, which will produce podcasts and "other shows," will give her a way to connect with her audience "without the constraints or political agendas of other media outlets," and she told The Hill, "So many in the media are terrified to talk about difficult issues in a way that does not conform with what the perpetually outraged scolds want to hear or what their corporate brass demand, but don't expect that from me. There will be no safe spaces here."

After serving as an anchor on Fox News, Kelly moved to NBC in 2017 to host Megyn Kelly Today, which was canceled the following year after she stirred outrage for questioning why it's not okay to wear blackface as part of a Halloween costume. She subsequently apologized for the comments, saying, "I was wrong and I am sorry." In recent months, Kelly has conducted some interviews on a YouTube channel, including with Tara Reade, who has accused Democratic nominee Joe Biden of sexual assault.

Kelly says her new podcast will debut during the week of Sept. 28. Brendan Morrow

could've covered a lot of health care
Edit

Top Medicaid official racked up $3.5 million in consulting charges — and billed it all to taxpayers

11:48 a.m.
Seema Verma, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The person in charge of providing health care for low-income Americans spent several million dollars of taxpayer money on furthering her own career, a congressional investigation has found.

Seema Verma, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and a member of the coronavirus task force, racked up $3.5 million in consulting charges, event costs, and other things that developed her connections within the Republican party, Politico reports via the investigation set to be published Thursday. That included nearly $3,000 on a "Girl's Night" party, about $1,000 to place an op-ed with Fox News, and dozens more line items before Verma was cut off last year.

Politico first reported Verma's excessive spending in March 2019, and her contracts with the consulting firm Nahigian Strategies were soon cut off. But Politico also sparked a congressional probe into those contracts, and investigators sifted through thousands of pages of Verma's emails and billing records. They found that Verma spent more than $3 million over two years in the Trump administration on "handpicked communications consultants used to promote Administrator Verma's public profile and personal brand," congressional Democrats said in a Thursday statement.

Among the charges, investigators found Verma spent $115,000 with one consultant who "tried to broker conversations between Verma and well-known Washington reporters," booked conservative media appearances, and even tried to connect her with then-White House communications director Bill Shine, Politico writes. Verma also diverted $13,856 to shoot an "eMedicare" video, including $450 for a makeup artist, and spent at least $3,400 in consulting charges to arrange an appearance on Politico's Women Rule podcast, among many other charges. Read more at Politico. Kathryn Krawczyk

changing times
Edit

Most Americans support athletes kneeling during the national anthem — a reversal from 2 years ago

9:44 a.m.
Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid kneel before a game in 2016.
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Americans' attitudes toward athlete protests have taken a big turn as the 2020 NFL season begins.

More than half of Americans — 56 percent — say it's appropriate for athletes to kneel during the national anthem before a sporting event, a Washington Post poll published Thursday reveals. Furthermore, 62 percent say professional athletes should use their platforms to express their views on national issues — a big shift from how Americans felt a few years ago.

It's been four years since Colin Kaepernick first took a knee before an NFL game to protest police brutality and systemic racism in the U.S. But even two years after that, in 2018, an NBC/Wall Street Journal poll found 54 percent of registered voters thought it was inappropriate to kneel during the anthem, while 43 percent found it appropriate. That more than reversed in the Post poll out Thursday, which comes just ahead of the NFL's return, and amid nationwide protests against systemic racism.

The Post surveyed 1,001 American adults via cell phone and landline from Sept. 1-6, with a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points. A total of 695 of those surveyed were white, while 145 were Hispanic and 95 were Black. Kathryn Krawczyk

'losing steam'
Edit

Jobless claims come in worse than forecast, and with a key 'red flag'

9:40 a.m.

The number of Americans filing new jobless claims last week remained unchanged, despite what experts were anticipating.

The Labor Department on Thursday said that 884,000 Americans filed first-time jobless claims last week. Since officials also revised the previous week's number of claims up to 884,000, there was no change in the amount of filings. This number came in worse than expected, as economists thought that the filings would decline to about 850,000, CNBC reports.

Additionally, The Washington Post's Heather Long identified a "red flag" in the report: a jump in claims from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program that's primarily for gig workers and those who are self-employed, which "implies many still can't find steady work." There were about 839,000 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims last week, which according to the Post was the "second straight week that figure marked a significant increase."

Last week, the Labor Department had reported that the number of new jobless claims had fallen below one million, but NBC News notes that this was in part because of a change the department made in its methodology. Thursday's number not showing an improvement was, The Wall Street Journal wrote, "a sign the labor-market recovery is losing steam." Brendan Morrow

Praying Mattis
Edit

The U.S. and North Korea were so close to nuclear war, Mattis frequently prayed in church, Woodward says

8:30 a.m.

During the first stage of President Trump's complicated love-hate relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un — the "Little Rocket Man" period — Trump's national security team was concerned that the two countries came close to nuclear war, journalist Bob Woodward writes in his forthcoming book, Rage. "We never knew whether it was real," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, then CIA director, is reported to have said, "or whether it was a bluff." Defense Secretary James Mattis took the threat seriously enough to sleep in his clothes and frequent Washington National Cathedral, CNN recaps:

Mattis told Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats that Trump is "dangerous" and "unfit" for the presidency, Woodward reports, and he quotes Mattis describing the final straw — pulling U.S. forces out of Kurdish-controlled Syria — that prompted him to resign: "I was basically directed to do something that I thought went beyond stupid to felony stupid, strategically jeopardizing our place in the world and everything else." Trump, on the other hand, is quoted as telling trade adviser Peter Navarro in 2017 that "my f--king generals are a bunch of pussies" because "they care more about their alliances than they do about trade deals."

Trump and Kim ended up exchanging 27 "love letters," and while North Korea has evidently expanded its nuclear arsenal, there were no nuclear strikes. Coats, fired by Trump while on one of Trump's golf courses, "examined the intelligence as carefully as possible" and "continued to harbor the secret belief, one that had grown rather than lessened, although unsupported by intelligence proof, that [Russia's Vladimir] Putin had something on Trump," Woodward reports.

Unlike previous presidents who cooperated with Woodard's books, Trump "looks to have just held riffing sessions" with him "while the Washington Post legend burrowed his way into his senior staff with much of the White House none the wiser," Politico reports. "The result is a White House that was almost completely blindsided by Wednesday's revelations." Peter Weber

This just in
Edit

Large fire reported in Beirut port a month after deadly explosion

8:18 a.m.

A major fire has broken out at the Port of Beirut just weeks after a deadly explosion there, The Associated Press reports.

Information about what caused the fire in Beirut on Thursday is not yet available. The AP reports that the state-run National News Agency said that it's occurring "at a warehouse where tires are placed" and that firefighters are responding, and the Lebanese army also said that army helicopters are involved in the response.

The fire "was burning in a warehouse that had been damaged in the previous explosion" in August, and it evidently "began in the teetering skeleton of one of the remaining buildings," The New York Times writes. Videos quickly spread on social media showing the fire. A small fire also broke out at the Beirut port earlier this week, the AP reports.

This comes after a major explosion in Beirut's port on Aug. 4, which officials said was caused by 2,700 tons of ammonium nitrate. That blast left nearly 200 people dead, and the Times notes the recovery efforts remain underway. Brendan Morrow

Late night tackles Trump and coronavirus
Edit

Trevor Noah explains why it's 'terrible news' Bob Woodward just proved 'Trump isn't as dumb as we thought'

6:26 a.m.

"There was some big, crazy Trump news today — and I know we say that every day, but this time it's true," Trevor Noah said on Wednesday's Daily Show. "And it starts with the president and his administration making a shocking legal maneuver," pressing the Justice Department into service "defending Trump in a defamation suit against one of his rape accusers, which means taxpayer dollars are paying for this."

"Yes, this is unprecedented for a president, but I can't say I'm surprised at this point, because Trump has basically turned the government into his own personal concierge service," Noah said. "But hey, conservatives wanted someone to run the country like a business, and what's more corporate than a CEO using company resources to shut down sexual abuse accusations."

The day's bigger scandal revolves around Bob Woodward's new book, Rage, Noah said. "You might remember back in February and March, Donald Trump was very confidently saying that the coronavirus was not a big deal, and it was basically just like the flu. But since then, we've all learned that that was bulls--t. Well, today it's come out that Trump privately knew it was bulls--t." And Trump's explanation for hiding this knowledge, that he didn't want to "create a panic," just doesn't pass the smell test, he said, because creating panic "is literally his favorite thing. 'Cities are burning! Suburbs are collapsing! Caravans of antifa Mexicans are committing Muslim voter fraud!'"

And two-facing the public on the severity of COVID-19 is just one of the things Woodward's tapes reveal, Noah said. "It really is interesting how private Trump seems to know a lot more than public Trump. I mean, this whole time, I thought there were going to be secret tapes of Trump saying the N-word, but instead we got secret tapes of him being an epidemiologist with a PhD in critical race theory. And you might be thinking, 'Oh, but this is good news, Trevor — it means that Trump isn't as dumb as we thought.' No, this is terrible news. Because you know what it shows? It shows you that Donald Trump is willfully misleading the public. It reminds you that he's a con man. ... Once again, we're reminded today that Donald Trump doesn't care about America, he cares about himself, he cares about his money, and he cares about two-fifths of his family." Watch below. Peter Weber

