10 things you need to know today: September 12, 2020

CDC says eating at restaurants is most likely way to be exposed to coronavirus

Dining out is one of the most likely ways you can contract COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a Friday report. Coronavirus-positive patients in a study were twice as likely to have gone to a bar or restaurant in the last two weeks than those who were negative, suggesting those locations drastically increased their chances of getting coronavirus. When looking at just people who had no close contact with someone who had coronavirus, eating at a restaurant tripled their chances of infection, and going to an indoor bar quadrupled it. That's because "masks cannot be effectively worn while eating and drinking," while the rest of the activities on the list — shopping, using public transportation, and others — "do not preclude mask use," the CDC said. [CDC]