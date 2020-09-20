10 things you need to know today: September 20, 2020

U.S. nears 200,000 coronavirus deaths

As of Sunday morning, the United States' coronavirus death toll was approaching 200,000 people, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows. The total number of confirmed cases in the U.S. has surpassed 6.7 million, the highest in the world ahead of India and Brazil. The U.S. reported about 41,000 new infections on Saturday, a drop from the previous day. Both cases and deaths are down from earlier this year, but some states are experiencing an increase in cases. On Friday, Utah reported its highest daily total since the pandemic began in March, and Montana did so Saturday. Elsewhere in the world, India reported more than 92,000 cases in the previous 24 hours, while the United Kingdom is bracing for the possibility of a second national lockdown amid rising cases. South Korea, meanwhile, tallied fewer than 100 new confirmed cases for the first time since mid-August on Sunday. [The Wall Street Journal, Johns Hopkins University]