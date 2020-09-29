10 things you need to know today: September 29, 2020

Worldwide coronavirus death toll surpasses 1 million

The global death toll from the coronavirus pandemic reached 1 million on Monday, with more than 33 million confirmed infections. About 205,000 people have died in the United States. The World Health organization said it would make 120 million rapid COVID-19 diagnostic tests available to low- and middle-income countries to help them spot new cases. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the tests, manufactured by Abbott and SD Biosensor in partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, would cost less than $5 each. Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, repeated his call for everyone to wear a mask, saying face coverings are as effective as a vaccine will be in curbing the spread of the virus. "If every one of us did it, this pandemic would be over in eight to 12 weeks," Redfield said. [The Associated Press, Voice of America]