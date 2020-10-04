10 things you need to know today: October 4, 2020

Trump sends video message from Walter Reed thanking medical staff, well-wishers

President Trump posted a video to his Twitter account Saturday evening from his suite at Walter Reed hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, where he's being treated for the coronavirus. Trump began by thanking the "incredible" medical team attending to him, and he also expressed gratitude for the responses he's received from the American people and world leaders. The president noted that first lady Melania Trump, who also contracted the virus, is "handling it very nicely." He did acknowledge, however, that when he first arrived at Walter Reed on Friday he "wasn't feeling so well," seemingly backing up reports that his condition was concerning, but he added that he was feeling better at the time of the video. Still, he said "over the next few days we're going to probably know for sure" how he is responding to treatment. [President Donald Trump]